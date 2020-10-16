Technology News
loading

iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR Discounts and Deals During Amazon, Flipkart, Apple Sales

All three — the iPhone 11, SE and XR — are down to their lowest prices ever.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 16 October 2020 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR Discounts and Deals During Amazon, Flipkart, Apple Sales

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are also selling at discounted prices on Amazon and Flipkart

Highlights
  • The iPhone 11 64GB is priced at Rs. 47,999 on Amazon
  • The iPhone SE 64GB is available on Flipkart for Rs. 27,999
  • The iPhone XR now starts at Rs. 37,999 on Flipkart

Big discounts on iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR are live on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Sales. But the deals seem to be slipping away, fast. Apple cut prices of the iPhone 11 on the India store as soon as the iPhone 12 series was launched late on October 14. But Amazon had already teased a better price for the iPhone 11 64GB variant. Meanwhile, Flipkart has announced offers on both the iPhone XR and the iPhone XE. Here's a roundup of the best deals on iPhone models today.

iPhone 11 gets a major price cut and a bundled offer

Amazon Great Indian Festival seems to have an upper hand at conjuring up iPhone 11 deals. The iPhone 11 64GB is now available on Amazon for Rs. 47,999, its lowest price to date. The iPhone 128GB is priced at Rs. 54,999. Amazon is also offering an extra discount of up to 10 per cent per card for HDFC credit and debit card customers. The extra discount, however, is capped at Rs. 1,750, for the iPhone 11, which effectively brings the price of the 64GB variant down to Rs. 46,249. Flipkart has no matching offers.

In comparison, the Apple India Store has slashed the official price of the iPhone 11 64GB to Rs. 54,900, and there is a 6 percent cashback for HDFC customers. The store website is down at the time of writing, however, it should be back up soon. But starting tomorrow, October 17, Apple will throw in a pair of AirPods with Charging Case (Rs. 14,999) along with the iPhone 11 for its Diwali offer. The all-inclusive bundled deal will be for Rs. 54,900, but Apple is not likely to offer any additional discounts for HDFC card holders.

Amazon had also matched the exact iPhone 11 + AirPods with Charging Case bundle offer at Rs. 54,900, with the HDFC cashback intact. But it retracted the offer within the first few hours of the Great Indian Festival sale, which started with an early access to Amazon Prime members at midnight on October 15. It will open for non-Prime customers at midnight on October 16 and will go on till October 21. The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina HD LCD and runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, has a much better price on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 64GB variant is being offered at Rs. 79,999 on Flipkart, as opposed to Rs. 1,07,100 on Amazon. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 6.5-inch (1125x2436 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display and the same processor as iPhone 11.

iPhone SE (2020) gets a big discount but a shifting price

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which started with an early access for Flipkart Plus on October 14 midnight and is now open to all visitors till October 21, initially listed the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB for Rs. 25,999, offering a big discount on its official price of Rs. 42,500. Flipkart is also offering an additional, instant discount of up to 10 per cent for SBI debit and credit card holders (capped at Rs. 1,750 for the phone). But the sale price had gone up from Rs. 25,999 to Rs. 26,999 in a day and is now up to Rs. 27,999. The shifting price seems to be the effect of neither Amazon nor the Apple India store offering a comparable price. The iPhone SE 128GB is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 31,999. The phone comes with a 4.7-inch (750x1334 pixels) LCD and runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

iPhone XR is down to its lowest ever price

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is also offering the iPhone XR at its lowest ever price of Rs. 37,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 42,999 for the 128GB variant. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale doesn't yet have a comparable offer. The phone has a 6.1-inch (1792x828 pixels) Liquid Retina HD LCD and is powered by the two-generation old A12 Bionic chip.

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro also get a discount

Apart from the bundled offer with iPhone 11, the AirPods with Charging Case is available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. The AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case are at Rs. 17,999. The prices are same on both Amazon and Flipkart and can be clubbed with the websites' respective card offers.

Separately, the pre-order dates of all iPhone 12 models launched during Apple's big-ticket event on October 14 have now been announced.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great India Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro, AirPods Pro, AirPods
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3

Related Stories

iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR Discounts and Deals During Amazon, Flipkart, Apple Sales
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. ICICI Bank Netbanking and Transactions Down for Many Customers in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Big Discounts on Flipkart
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale Best Deals Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Micromax Co-Founder Owned Brand Brings New Neckband, TWS Earbuds to India
  6. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  8. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  9. Moto E7 Specifications, Renders Leaked via Alleged Online Retailer Listing
  10. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel Core i7 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  2. Google Sheets Gets Smart Fill Feature, Helps Autocomplete Data Entry
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets One UI 2.5 Update With Wireless DeX Support, Camera Features: Report
  4. Huawei, ZTE UK Ban ‘Denounced’ by Europe Telecoms Lobby Group
  5. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3
  6. Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a 256GB Storage Model: Price in India, Specifications
  8. FCC Will Move to Clarify Key Social Media Legal Protections, Chairman Ajit Pai Says
  9. ICICI Bank Is Down, Making Debit Card and UPI Transactions Fail for Many of Its Customers in India
  10. Facebook-Backed Libra Taps Ex-HSBC Executive as CFO of Payments Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com