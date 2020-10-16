Big discounts on iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR are live on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Sales. But the deals seem to be slipping away, fast. Apple cut prices of the iPhone 11 on the India store as soon as the iPhone 12 series was launched late on October 14. But Amazon had already teased a better price for the iPhone 11 64GB variant. Meanwhile, Flipkart has announced offers on both the iPhone XR and the iPhone XE. Here's a roundup of the best deals on iPhone models today.

iPhone 11 gets a major price cut and a bundled offer

Amazon Great Indian Festival seems to have an upper hand at conjuring up iPhone 11 deals. The iPhone 11 64GB is now available on Amazon for Rs. 47,999, its lowest price to date. The iPhone 128GB is priced at Rs. 54,999. Amazon is also offering an extra discount of up to 10 per cent per card for HDFC credit and debit card customers. The extra discount, however, is capped at Rs. 1,750, for the iPhone 11, which effectively brings the price of the 64GB variant down to Rs. 46,249. Flipkart has no matching offers.

In comparison, the Apple India Store has slashed the official price of the iPhone 11 64GB to Rs. 54,900, and there is a 6 percent cashback for HDFC customers. The store website is down at the time of writing, however, it should be back up soon. But starting tomorrow, October 17, Apple will throw in a pair of AirPods with Charging Case (Rs. 14,999) along with the iPhone 11 for its Diwali offer. The all-inclusive bundled deal will be for Rs. 54,900, but Apple is not likely to offer any additional discounts for HDFC card holders.

Amazon had also matched the exact iPhone 11 + AirPods with Charging Case bundle offer at Rs. 54,900, with the HDFC cashback intact. But it retracted the offer within the first few hours of the Great Indian Festival sale, which started with an early access to Amazon Prime members at midnight on October 15. It will open for non-Prime customers at midnight on October 16 and will go on till October 21. The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina HD LCD and runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

The iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, has a much better price on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 64GB variant is being offered at Rs. 79,999 on Flipkart, as opposed to Rs. 1,07,100 on Amazon. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 6.5-inch (1125x2436 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display and the same processor as iPhone 11.

iPhone SE (2020) gets a big discount but a shifting price

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, which started with an early access for Flipkart Plus on October 14 midnight and is now open to all visitors till October 21, initially listed the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB for Rs. 25,999, offering a big discount on its official price of Rs. 42,500. Flipkart is also offering an additional, instant discount of up to 10 per cent for SBI debit and credit card holders (capped at Rs. 1,750 for the phone). But the sale price had gone up from Rs. 25,999 to Rs. 26,999 in a day and is now up to Rs. 27,999. The shifting price seems to be the effect of neither Amazon nor the Apple India store offering a comparable price. The iPhone SE 128GB is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 31,999. The phone comes with a 4.7-inch (750x1334 pixels) LCD and runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip.

iPhone XR is down to its lowest ever price

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is also offering the iPhone XR at its lowest ever price of Rs. 37,999 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 42,999 for the 128GB variant. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale doesn't yet have a comparable offer. The phone has a 6.1-inch (1792x828 pixels) Liquid Retina HD LCD and is powered by the two-generation old A12 Bionic chip.

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro also get a discount

Apart from the bundled offer with iPhone 11, the AirPods with Charging Case is available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. The AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case are at Rs. 17,999. The prices are same on both Amazon and Flipkart and can be clubbed with the websites' respective card offers.

Separately, the pre-order dates of all iPhone 12 models launched during Apple's big-ticket event on October 14 have now been announced.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.