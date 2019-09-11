Technology News
loading

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Both the phones are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 11 Pro Max (left) and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (right) have large displays

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a quad camera setup at the back
  • The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a triple rear camera setup
  • iPhone 11 Pro has a A13 Bionic chip, packs up to 512GB storage

Apple Special Event saw the launch of three iPhone models – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The most premium variant of the lot has triple rear cameras, a large display, an A13 Bionic chip, and 5 hours more battery power than its predecessor iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs. 1,09,900, and three storage options are offered, all the way up to 512GB. Thanks to its large display size, the new iPhone model will be pit against Samsung's latest flagship – the Galaxy Note 10+ - in the Indian market.

We pit the iPhone 11 Pro Max against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ to see which one fares better, on paper.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India compared

The iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 1,23,900 for the 256GB storage option, and Rs. 1,41,900 for the 512GB storage option. The phone will be available in Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Grey colour options. The India sales for the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start September 27.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in the country is set at Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage option, while its 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 89,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options. The phone will be available for purchase through various offline and online stores, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and Samsung's online store.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications compared

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 11 Pro Max runs on iOS 13, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ runs on Android 9 Pie with the latest One UI version. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch (1241x2688 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED multi-touch display with 458ppi pixel density, a wide notch, and 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It comes with 800 nits peak brightness and supports Haptic Touch technology.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by the A13 Bionic chip with third ‑generation Neural Engine integrated inside. The RAM underneath hasn't been disclosed, but the phone offers 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Under the hood, the Samsung flagship has the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It offers 256GB and 512GB storage options and both are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Note 10+ houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a wide-angle (77 degrees) lens that sports a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also includes a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.1 telephoto lens (45 degrees) and OIS support, and a fourth DepthVision camera that has VGA resolution.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max houses three 12-megapixel image sensors that are accompanied by f/1.8 wide-angle, f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and f/2.4 telephoto lenses. Both wide-angle and telephoto cameras support optical image stabilisation. According to the company, the triple rear camera setup supports 4K video recording. The phones will also pack several software-based camera features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app.

The new iPhone variant has a wide notch that houses a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, with support for Smart HDR, 4K video recording, and slo-mo videos. For selfies, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a hole-punch design that includes a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has an 80-degree field of view.

The exact battery capacity of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is not mentioned on the website, but it is touted to last 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max. The phone is touted to last up to 12 hours of video playback (streamed), and comes with an 18W adapter for charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is thicker at 158x77.80x8.10mm and heavier at 226 grams. Both of them offer IP68 dust and water resistance, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, Face Unlock, and dual-SIM card support. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Nano-SIM card slot and a secondary eSIM, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ offers two Nano-SIM card slots. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Lightning port, while the Samsung variant features a USB Type-C port.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comparison
  iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandAppleSamsung
ModeliPhone 11 Pro MaxGalaxy Note 10+
Release date10th September 20197th August 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)158.00 x 77.80 x 8.10162.30 x 77.20 x 7.90
Weight (g)226.00196.00
IP ratingIP68IP68
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursGold, Midnight Green, Silver, Space GrayAura Black, Auro Glow, Aura White
Battery capacity (mAh)-4300
Wireless charging-Yes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.80
Resolution1242x2688 pixels1440x3040 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)458498
HARDWARE
Processor makeApple A13 BionicSamsung Exynos 9825
Internal storage64GB256GB
Expandable storageNoYes
Processor-1.9GHz octa-core (4x1.9GHz + 2x2.4GHz + 2x2.7GHz)
RAM-12GB
Expandable storage type-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-1000
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0)12-megapixel (f/1.5-2.4) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.1) + 0.3-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDYes
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)10-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front autofocus-Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 13Android 9 Pie
Skin-One UI
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
LightningYes-
Number of SIMs22
USB Type-C-Yes
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
3D face recognitionYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India, iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone, Apple, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Netflix, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Sign Long-Term Deal for Fiction, Non-Fiction Series and Films
Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note Go on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 With Dual Rear Cameras, Liquid Retina Display Launched
  2. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched: Highlights
  4. Apple Launches Cheaper iPhone 11, Watch, And Services Such As Apple TV+
  5. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  6. Motorists Can Now Show Documents on DigiLocker, mParivahan App
  7. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Be Bundled With 18W USB-C Charger
  8. Apple Unveils New 10.2-Inch iPad; Price in India, Availability Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Gets ‘Google Play Services for AR’ Support
  10. Apple Watch Series 5 Launched: Here's Its Price in India and Release Date
#Latest Stories
  1. DigiLocker, mParivahan App Can Be Used by Motorists to Show Documents and Avoid Hefty Penalties
  2. Netflix, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Sign Long-Term Deal for Fiction, Non-Fiction Series and Films
  3. Mi Band 4 India Launch Confirmed, Will Be Sold via Amazon
  4. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max to Come Bundled With 18W USB-C Charger, USB Type-C to Lightning Cable
  5. New iPhone Models Woo Users to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
  6. Facebook Bans Self-Harm Images in Fight Against Suicide
  7. iOS 13, iPadOS Release Date Revealed by Apple at iPhone 11 Launch Event
  8. Apple Special Event: iPhone 11 Trio, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV+ Pricing, and More Unveiled
  9. Jack Ma Bids Alibaba Farewell With a Rock Star Show
  10. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com: Price in India, Sale Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.