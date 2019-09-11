Apple Special Event saw the launch of three iPhone models – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The most premium variant of the lot has triple rear cameras, a large display, an A13 Bionic chip, and 5 hours more battery power than its predecessor iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs. 1,09,900, and three storage options are offered, all the way up to 512GB. Thanks to its large display size, the new iPhone model will be pit against Samsung's latest flagship – the Galaxy Note 10+ - in the Indian market.

We pit the iPhone 11 Pro Max against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ to see which one fares better, on paper.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India compared

The iPhone 11 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage option, Rs. 1,23,900 for the 256GB storage option, and Rs. 1,41,900 for the 512GB storage option. The phone will be available in Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Grey colour options. The India sales for the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start September 27.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in the country is set at Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage option, while its 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 89,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options. The phone will be available for purchase through various offline and online stores, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and Samsung's online store.

iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications compared

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 11 Pro Max runs on iOS 13, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ runs on Android 9 Pie with the latest One UI version. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel. On the other hand, the iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch (1241x2688 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED multi-touch display with 458ppi pixel density, a wide notch, and 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It comes with 800 nits peak brightness and supports Haptic Touch technology.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is powered by the A13 Bionic chip with third ‑generation Neural Engine integrated inside. The RAM underneath hasn't been disclosed, but the phone offers 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Under the hood, the Samsung flagship has the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It offers 256GB and 512GB storage options and both are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Note 10+ houses a quad rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a wide-angle (77 degrees) lens that sports a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also includes a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.1 telephoto lens (45 degrees) and OIS support, and a fourth DepthVision camera that has VGA resolution.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max houses three 12-megapixel image sensors that are accompanied by f/1.8 wide-angle, f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle, and f/2.4 telephoto lenses. Both wide-angle and telephoto cameras support optical image stabilisation. According to the company, the triple rear camera setup supports 4K video recording. The phones will also pack several software-based camera features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app.

The new iPhone variant has a wide notch that houses a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, with support for Smart HDR, 4K video recording, and slo-mo videos. For selfies, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a hole-punch design that includes a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has an 80-degree field of view.

The exact battery capacity of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is not mentioned on the website, but it is touted to last 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max. The phone is touted to last up to 12 hours of video playback (streamed), and comes with an 18W adapter for charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is thicker at 158x77.80x8.10mm and heavier at 226 grams. Both of them offer IP68 dust and water resistance, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, Face Unlock, and dual-SIM card support. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Nano-SIM card slot and a secondary eSIM, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ offers two Nano-SIM card slots. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a Lightning port, while the Samsung variant features a USB Type-C port.