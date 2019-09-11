Technology News
iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: What's the Difference

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both pack identical camera hardware.

By | Updated: 11 September 2019 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images/ AFP

The iPhone 11 Pro pair will be available in four colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 11 Pro packs a 5.8‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max features a larger 6.5‑inch Retina XDR display
  • iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs. 99,000, while the Max starts at Rs. 1,09,900

Apple has lifted the covers from the iPhone 11 series and has announced a trio of phones on Tuesday. The iPhone 11, which succeeds the iPhone XR, has a more mass market appeal, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the top-end offerings with more capable camera hardware and batter display among other upgrades. But what separates the iPhone 11 Pro from the iPhone 11 Pro Max? How do the two iPhone 11 Pro siblings differ in terms of hardware? Read on to find in out in our iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max comparison.  

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max; Price, variants, colour options

The iPhone 11 Pro's base 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,000, the 256GB model's price has been set at Rs. 1,13,900, while the top-end 512GB storage version will set buyers back by Rs. 1,31,900. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,09,900, while the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs. 1,23,900 and Rs. 1,41,900 respectively. Both the phones come in four colour options – Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Grey.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: specifications

The dual SIM (Nano‑SIM + eSIM) iPhone 11 Pro packs 5.8‑inch (1125 x 2436 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED HDR display with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, pixel density of 458ppi,  and 800 nits of peak brightness. The dual-SIM (Nano‑SIM + eSIM)  iPhone 11 Pro packs a larger 6.5‑inch ((1242 x 2688 pixels ) Super Retina XDR OLED HDR with 458ppi of pixel density, and an equivalent contrast ratio as well as peak brightness. The display on both the phones is protected by a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and is rated to reproduce P3 wide colour gamut.


The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are both powered by the in-house A13 Bionic chip with the third-gen Neural Engine. The iPhone 11 Pro and its Max sibling both come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, there is no word on the amount of RAM or battery - as is usual for Apple. The company claims that the iPhone 11 Pro will last 4 hours longer than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max's battery will last 5 more hours compared to the iPhone XS Max. Both the phones will come bundled with an 18W fast charger and also support wireless charging with Qi compatible charging pads.

Talking about the imaging hardware, the camera setup on both the phones is identical and is called the Pro Camera System by Apple. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come equipped with a 12-megapixel main snapper with f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and another 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. On the front is a 12-megapixel selfie shooter with support for features such as Smart HDR, 4K video recording, and slo-mo videos.

Both the phones feature a stainless steel build with have a textured matte glass on the back. They are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 11 Pro measures 144x71.4x8.1mm and weighs 188 grams, while the iPhone 11 Pro measures 158x77.8x8.1mm and tips the scales at 226 grams.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max comparison
  iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11 Pro Max
GENERAL
BrandAppleApple
ModeliPhone 11 ProiPhone 11 Pro Max
Release date10th September 201910th September 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)144.00 x 71.40 x 8.10158.00 x 77.80 x 8.10
Weight (g)188.00226.00
IP ratingIP68IP68
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursGold, Midnight Green, Silver, Space GrayGold, Midnight Green, Silver, Space Gray
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.806.50
Resolution1125x2436 pixels1242x2688 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)458458
HARDWARE
Processor makeApple A13 BionicApple A13 Bionic
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0)12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4) + 12-megapixel (f/2.0)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashDual LEDDual LED
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/2.2)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 13iOS 13
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
LightningYesYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMeSIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
3D face recognitionYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerYesYes
