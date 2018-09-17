Why Spider-Man PS4's Open World Is the Best We've Seen in Years
Every year Apple unveils the next big update to its mobile operating system and this year the new version is iOS 12. While the focus is not on massive new features, but small updates such as improving performance on older devices, everyone should download this update because it adds certain security improvements and lots of nifty features. As always, the update can be installed directly from the device via Wi-Fi or via a Mac or Windows machine through iTunes. Before you proceed, don’t forget to take a complete backup of you iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. We’ve detailed the steps for both methods below, but before we get to that, you should check the iOS 12 release time and if your device is getting the iOS 12 update.
iOS 12 release date is September 17 and though Apple doesn’t officially announce a release time, based on past years, iOS 12 release time should be around 10am PST /1pm EST. That would make iOS 12 release time in India as 10:30pm on Monday, September 17.
The following iOS devices will get the iOS 12 update:
If you don’t want to use iTunes, the following steps will help you download and install iOS 12 on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Before you proceed, we suggest backing up your device.
As long as you have a PC or a Mac that is connected to the Internet, you can easily update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to iOS 12. Before you proceed, we suggest backing up your device and then follow these steps to install iOS 12.
