Every year Apple unveils the next big update to its mobile operating system and this year the new version is iOS 12. While the focus is not on massive new features, but small updates such as improving performance on older devices, everyone should download this update because it adds certain security improvements and lots of nifty features. As always, the update can be installed directly from the device via Wi-Fi or via a Mac or Windows machine through iTunes. Before you proceed, don’t forget to take a complete backup of you iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. We’ve detailed the steps for both methods below, but before we get to that, you should check the iOS 12 release time and if your device is getting the iOS 12 update.

iOS 12 release date and time

iOS 12 release date is September 17 and though Apple doesn’t officially announce a release time, based on past years, iOS 12 release time should be around 10am PST /1pm EST. That would make iOS 12 release time in India as 10:30pm on Monday, September 17.

Is my iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch getting iOS 12?

The following iOS devices will get the iOS 12 update:

How to download iOS 12 on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

If you don’t want to use iTunes, the following steps will help you download and install iOS 12 on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Before you proceed, we suggest backing up your device.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. This will begin the process of checking for updates on your iOS device and you will see the iOS 12 update in a bit. Tap Download and Install. This will start the process of downloading iOS 12. The speed obviously depends on how fast your Internet connection is. Note that this needs Wi-Fi and cannot be done over a mobile data connection. When the download is complete, tap Install. Tap Agree when you see Apple’s Terms and Conditions. Your iOS device will restart and iOS 12 will be installed.

How to download and install iOS 12 via iTunes

As long as you have a PC or a Mac that is connected to the Internet, you can easily update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to iOS 12. Before you proceed, we suggest backing up your device and then follow these steps to install iOS 12.

If you don’t have iTunes already, you can go here and install it. Once that is done, open iTunes. Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to your computer via the charging cable. On iTunes, your device’s icon will show up near the top-left. Click that icon. You might have to unlock your device for the icon to show up. Click Summary on the left pane in iTunes. On the right pane, you will see a button labelled Check for update. Click that. Once it finds the update, click Download and update and follow the on-screen instructions to guide you through the rest of the process.

