Technology News
loading

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

All four phones run Android Pie but with distinct custom skins on top.

By | Updated: 2 August 2019 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes as India's most affordable pop-up selfie camera phone

Highlights
  • Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India is set at Rs. 15,990
  • Realme X features an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Vivo Z1 Pro carries a hole-punch display design

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 was launched in India on Thursday. The new Huawei phone debuted as the most affordable pop-up selfie camera phone in the country. Alongside its pop-up selfie camera, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offers a 19.5:9 FullView Vivid Display panel that sports a notch-less design. The smartphone also carries a triple rear camera setup and comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera features to take on the competition. However, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 belongs to the price segment that already has some of the most popular phones of 2019. There is the Realme X that also sports a pop-up camera module and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Similarly, the Vivo Z1 Pro is in the race with a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro has also existed in the segment for some time with three distinct RAM and storage combinations.

Let's compare the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India and specifications with those of the Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro to find out the major differences.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 for the lone 4GB RAM+128GB storage option. The phone will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on August 7 in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colour options. The initial sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, though regular customers will be able to purchase the handset from the online marketplace starting 12pm (noon) on August 8.

In contrast, the Realme X price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is available through limited-period sale rounds that take place via Flipkart and the Realme online store. Moreover, it comes in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

Realme X Review

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 14,990 for the entry-level 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 16,990, while the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990. All the three variants come in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options and are available for purchase through an open sale via Flipkart and Vivo India E-Store.

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Distinctly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Nebula Red, Nebula Blue, and Space Black colour options and is available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred Partner stores.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro all come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the software front, the phones have Android 9 Pie with distinct custom skins on top. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs EMUI 9.1, whereas the Realme X comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro has Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro has Pie-backed MIUI 10.

Huawei has provided a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT display on the Y9 Prime 2019 that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Realme X, on the other side, sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display but with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio that's available on the Huawei phone. The Vivo Z1 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro both also have the 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch design, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Under the hood, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Realme X is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB and 8GB RAM options. In contrast, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB RAM versions. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Realme X, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro also has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other front, comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: The Ultimate Comparison

For selfies, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16-megapixel sensor that is available as a part of the pop-up selfie camera module. The Realme X has the pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens on top. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Realme X also has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage but without any microSD card support. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (with dedicated tray). The Redmi Note 7 Pro also has 64GB and 128GB internal storage versions that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Realme X vs Redmi K20 vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which Is the Best All-Rounder?

Connectivity options on the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. You'll find similar connectivity options on the Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro as well. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a Micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C port.n

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro have a traditional fingerprint sensor at their back. However, the Realme X offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Y9 Prime 2019 that supports regular 10W charging. The Realme X, on the other hand, packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. The Redmi Note 7 Pro includes a 4,000mAh battery that works with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

On the dimensions and weight part, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 measures 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and weighs 196.8 grams. The Realme X measures 161.2x76x9.4 and weighs 191 grams. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 201 grams, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro has dimensions of 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and is weight at 186 grams.

Vivo Z1 Pro vs Realme X vs Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro comparison
  Vivo Z1 Pro
Vivo Z1 Pro
Realme X
Realme X
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoRealmeHuaweiXiaomi
ModelZ1 ProXY9 Prime 2019Redmi Note 7 Pro
Release date3rd July 201915th July 201913th May 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85161.20 x 76.00 x 9.40163.50 x 77.30 x 8.90159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
Weight (g)201.00191.00197.00186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5000376540004000
Removable batteryNo--No
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOC-Quick Charge 4+
Wireless chargingNo-No-
ColoursMirror Black, Sonic Black, Sonic BluePolar White, Space BlueSapphire Blue, Emerald GreenClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue
Body type-Glass-Glass
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.536.596.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:919.5:9
Protection type-Gorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)-394391409
HARDWARE
Processor1.7GHz octa-core (2x2.3GHz + 6x1.7GHz)2.2GHz octa-core (2x2.2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)octa-core (4x2.2 MHz + 4x1.7 MHz)2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 710HiSilicon Kirin 710Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM6GB8GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesNoYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD-microSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotYes---
Expandable storage up to (GB)--512-
CAMERA
Rear camera16-megapixel (f/1.78) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.7) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYes--Yes
Rear flashYesLEDLEDLED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)13-megapixel
Front flashNo---
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid PieAndroid Pie
SkinFuntouch OS 9ColorOS 6.0EMUI 9.1MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes--Yes
Micro-USBYes---
Number of SIMs2222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
USB Type-C-YesYesYes
NFC--Yes-
Sim 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM---
4G/ LTEYes---
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes---
Sim 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM---
4G/ LTEYes---
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes---
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--Yes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
Gyroscope-Yes-Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYesYes
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Decent cameras
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Vivo Z1 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good cameras
  • Long battery life
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up quickly
  • Bloatware and ads in MIUI
  • Shared slot for second SIM/ microSD card
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Realme X price in India, Realme X specifications, Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, Vivo Z1 Pro specifications, Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Huawei, Realme, Vivo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cisco Settlement Sees Whistleblower Vindicated
Pentagon Stalls $10 Billion Cloud Contract Eyed by Amazon
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  2. BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit
  3. 100,000 Older IBM Employees Fired to Make Company ‘Cool’, ‘Trendy’: Lawsuit
  4. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  5. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  7. Xiaomi Launches a Gamepad for Its Popular Redmi K20 Phones
  8. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  9. Realme to Showcase Its 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Tech in India Next Week
  10. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Pass Subscription Service in Testing With ‘Access to Hundreds of Premium Apps’: Report
  2. Apple Suspends Listening to Siri Voice Recordings Amid Outcry, Will Offer an Opt-Out
  3. PS4 Independence Sale in India Offers Discounts on PUBG, Days Gone, and More; DualShock 4 Controllers Also Receive Price Cut
  4. Black Shark 2 Pro New Variants Surface on TENAA Just After It Goes on Sale in China
  5. IBM Fired 100,000 Older Employees to Look 'Cool,' 'Trendy', Lawsuit Alleges
  6. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Details Leaked, Tipped to Sport Two 40-Megapixel Sensors and Cine Lens Feature
  7. Realme 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Smartphone Tech to Be Showcased on August 8 in India
  8. Airtel Posts Its First Quarterly Loss in Over a Decade
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Gamepad With Bluetooth Launched
  10. ACT Stream TV 4K Media Streaming Box With Android TV Now Available to Subscribers in 4 Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.