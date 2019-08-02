Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 was launched in India on Thursday. The new Huawei phone debuted as the most affordable pop-up selfie camera phone in the country. Alongside its pop-up selfie camera, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offers a 19.5:9 FullView Vivid Display panel that sports a notch-less design. The smartphone also carries a triple rear camera setup and comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera features to take on the competition. However, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 belongs to the price segment that already has some of the most popular phones of 2019. There is the Realme X that also sports a pop-up camera module and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. Similarly, the Vivo Z1 Pro is in the race with a hole-punch display design and triple rear cameras. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro has also existed in the segment for some time with three distinct RAM and storage combinations.

Let's compare the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India and specifications with those of the Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro to find out the major differences.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 for the lone 4GB RAM+128GB storage option. The phone will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on August 7 in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colour options. The initial sale will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members, though regular customers will be able to purchase the handset from the online marketplace starting 12pm (noon) on August 8.

In contrast, the Realme X price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is available through limited-period sale rounds that take place via Flipkart and the Realme online store. Moreover, it comes in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

The Vivo Z1 Pro price in India, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 14,990 for the entry-level 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 16,990, while the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990. All the three variants come in Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue colour options and are available for purchase through an open sale via Flipkart and Vivo India E-Store.

Distinctly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option has a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone comes in Nebula Red, Nebula Blue, and Space Black colour options and is available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred Partner stores.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications, features

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro all come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. On the software front, the phones have Android 9 Pie with distinct custom skins on top. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs EMUI 9.1, whereas the Realme X comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro has Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro has Pie-backed MIUI 10.

Huawei has provided a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) TFT display on the Y9 Prime 2019 that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Realme X, on the other side, sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display but with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio that's available on the Huawei phone. The Vivo Z1 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro both also have the 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a hole-punch design, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch.

Under the hood, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Realme X is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB and 8GB RAM options. In contrast, the Vivo Z1 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB RAM versions. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Realme X, on the other hand, has a dual rear camera setup that sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro also has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree super wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other front, comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

For selfies, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has a 16-megapixel sensor that is available as a part of the pop-up selfie camera module. The Realme X has the pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor along with an f/2.0 lens. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens on top. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Realme X also has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage but without any microSD card support. On the other hand, the Vivo Z1 Pro has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (with dedicated tray). The Redmi Note 7 Pro also has 64GB and 128GB internal storage versions that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. You'll find similar connectivity options on the Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro as well. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro has a Micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C port.n

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Redmi Note 7 Pro have a traditional fingerprint sensor at their back. However, the Realme X offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Y9 Prime 2019 that supports regular 10W charging. The Realme X, on the other hand, packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech. The Redmi Note 7 Pro includes a 4,000mAh battery that works with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

On the dimensions and weight part, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 measures 163.5x77.3x8.8mm and weighs 196.8 grams. The Realme X measures 161.2x76x9.4 and weighs 191 grams. However, the Vivo Z1 Pro measures 162.39x77.33x8.85mm and weighs 201 grams, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro has dimensions of 159.21x75.21x8.1mm and is weight at 186 grams.