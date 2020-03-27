Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Pro+: What's the Difference?

Huawei announced its P40 series on Thursday, March 26, in an online-only event. The trio of phones includes the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro+. Each of the phones has some similarities like the octa-core Kirin 990 5G chipset and some differences like the number of rear cameras. The P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ models have more in common with each other than the non-Pro variant so, let's put the three phones against each other and see what exactly is different.

As seen with the Huawei Mate 30 series last year, the Huawei P40 series comes without any Google software, thanks to the US trade blacklisting. This means no Google Search, no Google Play Store, and no Google Mobile Services. With the Huawei P40 series phones sold in France, Germany, and Italy, Huawei will install a European search engine called Qwant. A new search assistant called ‘Celia' is also being used that is expected to rely on Qwant's search results in Europe. The Google Play Store has been replaced by Huawei's own AppGallery.

Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Price, availability

The Huawei P40 Pro will be offered in a single 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,900). The Huawei P40 also comes in a single RAM and storage configuration, 8GB + 128GB, which is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,300). Both phones come in three glossy colour variants – Black, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White, as well as two matte variants – Blush Gold and Silver Frost – and will go on sale starting April 7.

The Huawei P40 Pro+, on the other hand, comes in an 8GB + 512GB model that is priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000). It does not follow the same colour scheme as the other two phones and will be released in Black Ceramic and White Ceramic when it goes on sale later in June.

Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40 vs Huawei P40 Pro+: Specifications

All three new Huawei P40 phones support dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity and run Android 10 with Huawei's EMUI 10.1 on top. There is no support for Google apps on all three phones. The Huawei P40 Pro has a 6.58-inch (1,200x2,640 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same for the Huawei P40 Pro+. The Huawei P40 has a slightly smaller 6.1-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED panel with a slower 60Hz refresh rate. All three phones also pack the octa-core Kirin 990 5G SoC, the Mali-G76 MC16 GPU, and 8GB of RAM.

Coming to the optics, this is where the major differences are. The Huawei P40 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup with the primary shooter being a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS. The secondary is a 40-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The third is 12-megapixel telephoto f/3.4 lens with SuperSensing and OIS. The fourth and final is a 3D depth sensing camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture as well as a depth sensor. The Huawei P40 retains the 50-megapixel Ultra Vision camera but removes OIS. The secondary camera has a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The third is an 8-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 lens with OIS. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and an infrared (IR) sensor.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ steps it up with a penta rear camera setup. The primary and secondary cameras are the same as the Huawei P40 Pro. The third is an 8-megapixel f/4.4 SuperZoom camera with 10X optical zoom and OIS. The fourth is an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and OIS. And finally, the fifth is a 3D depth sensing camera. The selfie camera configuration is also the same as the Huawei P40 Pro.

Coming to storage, the Huawei P40 Pro includes 256GB, the Huawei P40 has 128GB, and the Huawei P40 Pro+ will come with 512GB. Storage on the Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 can be expanded via Huawei's Nano Memory 2 card but the Huawei P40 Pro+ does not have that feature.

The Huawei P40-series phone are 5G and Wi-Fi 6 compatible, and offer other connectivity options like Bluetooth5.1, USB Type-C charging port, no headphone jack, and NFC. In terms of battery, the Huawei P40 Pro has 4,200mAh with support for 40W charging and 27W wireless charging. The Huawei P40 has a smaller 3,800mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging with no wireless charging support. The Huawei P40 Pro+ has the same capacity and charging speed as the Huawei P40 Pro but supports a maximum of 40W wireless charging.

Talking about the dimensions of the three phones, the Huawei P40 Pro comes in at 158.2x72.6x8.9mm and weighs 209 grams. The Huawei P40 is slightly smaller and lighter at 148.9x71.06x8.5mm and weighs 175 grams. The Huawei P40 Pro+, on the other hand, is slightly thicker and heavier than the Huawei P40 Pro at 158.2x72.6x9.0mm and 226 grams. You get IP68 rating with the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ while the P40 gets an IP53 rating.