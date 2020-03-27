Technology News
loading

Huawei P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared

Huawei P40 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, both come with impressive camera setups.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 March 2020 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared

Huawei P40 Pro+ has a smaller display than Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Pro+ has a penta rear camera setup
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup
  • Huawei P40 Pro+ is heavier than Galaxy S20 Ultra

Huawei P40 Pro+ on Thursday made its debut as a part of the Huawei P40 series and the company repeatedly stressed on the phone's "visionary photography" abilities. Once the smartphone arrives in the stores, it will go head to head with flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Both the Huawei P40 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra come with premium features, especially in terms of the camera performance. If case you are wondering how the two phones stack up against each other, at least on paper, we have made your job slightly easier.

Here's a quick comparison between the Huawei P40 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones in terms of their price and specifications.

Huawei P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price

The Huawei P40 Pro+ that was launched on Thursday comes in a single 8GB + 512GB unit and will be available in Black Ceramic and White Ceramic colour options. The smartphone is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,900).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 Ultra was globally launched in February and arrived in India in March. The smartphone comes in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey colour options and packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. There are two more storage options - 256GB and 512GB. In India, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs. 92,999 for the 128GB model.

Huawei P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specifications

In terms of the design, both Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro+ come with a hole-punch display. On the back panel, the latest Huawei smartphone features a penta camera setup, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a quad rear camera setup.

Both the smartphones offer dual-SIM support, however, the memory storage on P40 Pro+ cannot be expanded. The Galaxy S20 Ultra inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Huawei offers a relatively smaller screen size of 6.58-inch with Quad HD+ (1,200x2,640 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 1,440x3,200 pixels.

In terms of the processor, Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC that supports 5G. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top, however, with no Google services on the smartphone. Google in 2019 was barred by the US authorities from doing business with Huawei. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor but the manufacturer of the processors varies according to the region. The phone is either packed with Exynos 990 SoC or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera and a third 12-megapixel camera. The periscope lens in the setup allows a Super Resolution Zoom' of up to 100x. There is a depth sensor onboard as well.

In contrast, the penta rear camera setup on P40 Pro+ includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, an 8-megapixel SuperZoom periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Lastly, there is a 3D depth-sensing camera also included in the setup.

On the front, the Samsung smartphone has a 40-megapixel selfie camera while the Huawei phone comes with a 32-megapixel camera and a time-of-flight sensor. Samsung Galaxy S20 has a bigger 5000mAh battery compared to the 4200mAh on the Huawei P40 Pro+. There's a six grams difference between the two smartphones with Huawei P40 Pro+ being heavier at 226 grams.

Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comparison
  Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G
Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
GENERAL
BrandHuaweiSamsung
ModelP40 Pro+ 5GGalaxy S20 Ultra
Release date26th March 202011th February 2020
Launched in IndiaNo-
Body typeGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)158.20 x 72.60 x 9.00166.90 x 76.00 x 8.80
Weight (g)226.00220.00
IP ratingIP68IP68
Battery capacity (mAh)42005000
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYes
ColoursBlack Ceramic, White CeramicCosmic Black, Cosmic Grey
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.586.90
Resolution1200x2640 pixels1440x3200 pixels
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processor2.86GHz octa-core (2x2.86GHz + 2x2.36GHz + 4x1.95GHz)2GHz octa-core (2x2.73GHz + 2x2.5GHz + 4x2GHz)
Processor makeHiSilicon Kirin 990 5GSamsung Exynos 990
RAM8GB12GB
Internal storage512GB128GB
Expandable storage-Yes
Expandable storage type-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-1000
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.9) + 40-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/4.4) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4) + Depth-megapixel108-megapixel (f/1.8) + 48-megapixel (f/3.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesDual LED
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.2) + Depth-megapixel40-megapixel (f/2.2)
Front autofocusYesYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinEMUI 10.1One UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Barometer-Yes
Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G

Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + Depth-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + Depth-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1200x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P40 Pro Plus, Huawei P40 Pro Plus Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With 10.4-Inch Display, S Pen Support

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  4. Tata Sky Reportedly Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts
  5. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  6. What India Should Learn From China to Resolve Home Delivery Issues
  7. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Unveiled
  9. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  10. Netflix’s Maska Is a Lazy, Frivolous Joke of a Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App: This Is How You Use It
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With 10.4-Inch Display, S Pen Support
  3. Zoom Cloud Meetings, Houseparty, Marco Polo Video Calling Apps See Rise in Downloads Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Reports
  4. Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on TENAA, Images Tip Hole-Punch Display and Circular Camera Module
  5. Vivo S6 5G Video Teaser Confirms Waterdrop-Style Notch, Colour Options Ahead of March 31 Launch
  6. Apple Plans to Launch ‘Several’ ARM-Based Mac Notebooks, Desktops in 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition 12GB RAM Model Spotted on Chinese E-Retailer: Report
  8. Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, Elsewhere
  9. Zoom for iOS Shares Data With Facebook Even if a User Doesn’t Have a Facebook Account: Report
  10. Unpatched Bug in Recent iOS Versions Keeps VPN From Encrypting All Traffic
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com