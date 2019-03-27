As anticipated, Huawei finally launched the P30 and P30 Pro at its Paris event. The two phones are powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a 40-megapixel sensor at the back. The Huawei P30 Pro comes with an additional time-of-flight (ToF) camera as well. Apart from the additional sensor, there are a number of differences between the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro phones. We highlight the differences between the two phones below for better understanding.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P30 price

Huawei P30 Pro is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 77,800) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant of the Huawei P30 Pro comes at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,600) and the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage option is priced at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 97,300). On the other hand, Huawei P30 is priced lower at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 62,200) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

Both the phones will go on sale in select markets in a Black colour option, and four new gradient finishes — Amber Sunrise, Aurora, Breathing Crystal, and Pearl White. The phones are listed on Amazon India as coming soon in India. The exact launch date is not known.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P30 specifications

Starting with the display, the Huawei P30 Pro features a larger 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the P30 comes with 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Acoustic Display Technology is exclusive to the Huawei P30 Pro. The technology uses an in-screen maglev speaker to turn the display itself into a speaker like LG's G8 ThinQ smartphone. Further, the Huawei P30 features 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage while the P30 Pro includes 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB of onboard storage.

Possibly, the biggest difference is the cameras. Huawei has added a quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro, which houses a 40-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.7-inch Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor and f/1.6 (27mm) lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with an f/2.2 (16mm) lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.4 (125mm) lens, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera. There is also dual OIS (optical image stabilisation). You also get Colour Temperature and Flicker sensor. The camera setup enables 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom.

The Huawei P30, on the other hand, is missing the ToF camera and instead has a 40-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor along with an f/1.8 (27mm) lens. There is also a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with an f/2.2 (17mm) lens and an 8-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto lens (80mm) featuring an f/2.4 aperture. The Huawei P30 features a Laser Transmitter and Laser Receiver for an enhanced focus and an LED flash.

Additionally, the Huawei P30 packs a 3,650mAh battery, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro includes a 4,200mAh battery. The Huawei P30 Pro also has wireless charging support and comes with a reverse wireless charging technology, neither of which are present on the Huawei P30.

The Huawei P30 measures 149.10x71.36x7.57mm and weighs 165 grams, while the Pro variant is thicker at 158.00x73.40x8.41 and heavier at 192 grams. Furthermore, as we mentioned, Huawei P30 Pro variant is IP68 water and dust certified, while the Huawei P30 is IP53 certified.

Coming to the similarities of the two phones, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro run on Android 9 Pie with the company's EMUI 9.1 on top. Packing dual-SIM and dual VoLTE connectivity, both P30 and P30 Pro sport almost bezel-less front with dewdrop notches. Huawei has included in-display fingerprint sensors on both smartphones, which are powered by the 7nm manufacturing process-based octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 GPU. In addition to eight CPU cores, the Kirin 980 SoC also packs two neural processing units (NPUs) to help in machine learning tasks, including faster image recognition.

For selfies, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro both feature a 32-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The phones also have AI HDR+ to optimise overexposed and backlit selfies. Both phones also support Huawei's 40W super charge technology. Huawei says it has also added a graphene film cooling system to manage the heat on both smartphones.

