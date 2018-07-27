Huawei Nova 3i has been launched in India, touting four cameras, 128GB inbuilt storage, and the notch popularised by iPhone X. Of course, like all new smartphones today, the Nova 3i has a large display with 19:9 display and bezel-less design. The new Huawei smartphone goes on sale in just a couple of weeks in India, and competes with popular selfie phones Vivo V9 and Oppo F7. But those won't be the only competitors the Nova 3i faces as the eagerly anticipated Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launched just a day later, on August 8. The Mi A2 key highlights are the big screen, stock Android experience, and Snapdragon 660 SoC, along with dual cameras on the back. It is the successor of the Mi A1, the first Xiaomi phone part of the Android One programme. We pit the four smartphones against each other to see which fares better on paper.

Huawei Nova 3i vs Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 price in India

The Huawei Nova 3i price in India has been set at Rs. 20,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in the country in Iris Purple and Black colour variants. Launch offers for both include an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount, no-cost EMIs, and Rs. 1,200 cashback from Jio, as well as 100GB additional data. The Nova 3i will go on sale for the first time on August 7. Pre-booking includes a Rs. 1,000 cashback.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India will be revealed at the launch event scheduled for August 8. Gadgets 360 has learnt the base 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will not be launched in the country, and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will serve as the base model. It has not yet been decided whether the top-end 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will be unveiled in India. The Mi A2 price for the 64GB storage option is EUR 279 (around Rs. 22,500) in Spain, while the 128GB storage option costs EUR 349 (about Rs. 28,000).

Meanwhile, Vivo V9 price in India is Rs. 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone went on sale in India earlier this month, across offline partners and is also available via online partners like Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo's own e-store. The smartphone will come in three colour options - Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue.

Oppo F7, on the other hand, costs Rs. 21,990 in India, for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and is available in Diamond Black, Moonlight Silver, and Solar Red. Another variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage was launched at a price of Rs. 26,990, and will be available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colour variants. The Oppo F7 is available for purchase across Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, and all Oppo offline stores.

Huawei Nova 3i vs Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7 specifications

The Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The dual-SIM device sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels), and is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It sports a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has front dual cameras with one 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit.

It offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The device packs a 3340mAh battery, measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi A2 runs an optimised stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, certified by Google's Android One programme, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with an Adreno 512 GPU.

Mi A2 camera on the back a dual sensor, consisting of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixels, and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IMX376 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and a 2-micron 4-in-1 Super Pixel size. The rear camera setup comes with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. On the front, the handset gets a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 selfie camera with f/1.75 aperture, fixed focal length, and a soft-LED flash. There is a 3,010mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Miracast, an IR emitter, and USB Type-C. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Xiaomi Mi A2. Sensors on the handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Meanwhile, the dual-SIM Vivo V9 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Vivo V9 has a dual rear camera setup that gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, which have f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture lenses respectively. On the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with features such as f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty app, an Ultra-HDR mode, and Portrait Lighting capabilities. It packs a 3260mAh battery with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors onboard the phone include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.

Lastly, the Oppo F7 is also a dual-SIM handset that runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The phone features a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 16 million colours, runs on the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage variants, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Oppo F7 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera including f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition. The selfie camera has a 25-megapixel CMOS sensor with f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. It packs a 3400mAh battery, and connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.