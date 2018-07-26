Huawei has made two new devices in its Nova series available in India today. The company launched the Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i, and key features include 6.3-inch full-HD+ displays and dual camera setup on both front and back. The Huawei Nova 3i is the cheaper variant of the two, and features a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, a 3340mAh battery, and a 19.5:9 display with a notch-based design. The smartphone will be sold exclusively on Amazon India, and at the set price tag, it will face stiff competition from Vivo and Oppo.

We pit the Huawei Nova 3i with the Vivo V9 and Oppo F7 to see which smartphone fares better on paper. For those unaware, Oppo F7 was launched in March in India as one of the most affordable smartphones with a notch, just days after the Vivo V9 was unveiled in the country featuring a similar design.

Huawei Nova 3i vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Price comparison

The Huawei Nova 3i price in India has been set at Rs. 20,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. It will be available in the country in Iris Purple and Black colour variants. Launch offers for both include an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange discount, no-cost EMIs, and Rs. 1,200 cashback from Jio, as well as 100GB additional data. The Nova 3i will go on sale for the first time on August 7. Pre-booking includes a Rs. 1,000 cashback.

Meanwhile, Vivo V9 price in India is Rs. 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone went on sale in India earlier this month, across offline partners and is also available via online partners like Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo's own e-store. The smartphone will come in three colour options - Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue.

Vivo V9 Review

Oppo F7, on the other hand, costs Rs. 21,990 in India, for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and is available in Diamond Black, Moonlight Silver, and Solar Red. Another variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage was launched at a price of Rs. 26,990, and will be available in Diamond Black and Solar Red colour variants. The Oppo F7 is available for purchase across Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, and all Oppo offline stores.

Oppo F7 Review

Huawei Nova 3i vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Specifications comparison

The Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The dual-SIM device sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels), and is powered by an in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It sports a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has front dual cameras with one 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary unit. It offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The device packs a 3340mAh battery, measures 157.6x75.2x7.6mm and weighs about 169 grams. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, USB 2.0, GLONASS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors onboard the Huawei Nova 3i include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Meanwhile, the dual-SIM Vivo V9 runs FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) IPS 'FullView Display 2.0' panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, paired with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via dedicated microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of optics, the Vivo V9 has a dual rear camera setup that gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, which have f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture lenses respectively. On the front is a 24-megapixel selfie camera with features such as f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty app, an Ultra-HDR mode, and Portrait Lighting capabilities. It packs a 3260mAh battery with connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors onboard the phone include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer.

Lastly, the Oppo F7 is also a dual-SIM handset that runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The phone features a 6.23-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Screen 2.0 display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 16 million colours, runs on the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage variants, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Oppo F7 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera including f/1.8 aperture and AI scene recognition. The selfie camera has a 25-megapixel CMOS sensor with f/2.0 aperture and real-time HDR capabilities. It packs a 3400mAh battery, and connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and GPS/ A-GPS. Sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

Huawei Nova 3i vs Vivo V9 vs Oppo F7: Conclusion

Huawei seems to give tough competition to both the devices on paper, with dual front cameras being its big selling point, but we need to spend more time with the device to form a firm impression. In our reviews, we rated the Oppo F7 a little higher than the Vivo V9 in the display, camera, battery, performance, and value for money departments. We'd recommend you to wait it out for our complete review of the Huawei Nova 3i before making a decision.