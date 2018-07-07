The MIUI 10 Global Beta has been released and in this guide, we will tell you how to install the same on your Xiaomi smartphone. Xiaomi claims its latest Android-based operating system has a lot of artificial intelligence-powered features at its heart. MIUI 10 has a new feature called AI Portrait, which allows for depth of field shots with just a single camera and one labelled AI Preload, where-in the software pre-loads apps based on the user's usage patterns. MIUI 10 also brings with it a UI redesign. Xiaomi claims the new user interface is optimised for smartphones with thin bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio. There is a new Recents app menu as well, which features a new layout that maximises screen space, supports full screen gestures, and lets users swipe to delete tasks.

You can install MIUI 10 on your Xiaomi smartphone right now if you wish to. The download links for the beta will be released gradually and the first batch of supported devices include the Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 5, Mi Note 2 as well the original Mi MIX.

As with all betas, there is risk involved. Betas generally tend to be buggy and unstable so exercise caution. If you're very dependent on your smartphone and do not have a spare, you should think twice. We recommend installing the beta on a secondary device if you have one.

Gadgets 360 is in no way responsible for any consequences of installing the MIUI 10 Global beta. Before commencing installation, you should back up all your data in case something goes wrong.

With that out of the way, let's take a look at the actual process of installing MIUI 10 - we used these steps to install the MIUI 10 beta on a Redmi Note 5 Pro without any problems.

How to install MIUI 10 beta on eligible smartphones

If you are using the MIUI 9 Global beta, you should get the MIUI 10 Global beta as a regular OTA (over the air) update. If your phone is running the stable version of MIUI 7, MIUI 8 or MIUI 9, you can follow the steps below:

Download the MIUI ROM flashing tool from Xiaomi's website. Unlock your smartphone by visiting Xiaomi's website. Select the ROM version corresponding to your Xiaomi smartphone.

Turn off your phone. Then press the volume down and power button at the same time to enter fast boot mode. Connect your phone to a Windows machine. Double click on the ROM downloaded in step 3 to decompress it. Open the folder where the ROM resides, and copy its file path. Decompress the MIUI ROM flashing tool downloaded in step 1 and install it.

After installation is complete, open MiFlash.exe and paste the file path you copied in step 7 into the address bar inside the Mi Flash tool. Click the button labelled Refresh, then click the button labelled Flash to start flashing the ROM file onto your smartphone. Wait until the progress bar turns fully green. Your device should now automatically boot into MIUI 10.

Were you able to install MIUI by following these steps? Let us know via the comments.