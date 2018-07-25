How to Clear Cache on iPhone: Safari, Apps, and More

The Dark Knight at 10: Why It's One of the All-Time Great Movies
If your iPhone is slowing down or facing intermittent issues, you might want to try clearing cache to fix it. There is no such thing as a system level cache cleaner on iOS, so you can’t really clear cache on your iPhone in one shot. What you can do is clear the cache individually from various apps, if they support that feature. To clear cache on iPhone, we’ll take a three-pronged approach. First, we’ll clear cache in Safari — the default browser on iOS devices. Then, we’ll tell you how to clear cache from individual apps. Finally, we’ll take a look at system level settings that may fix some common issues you may have.
If you clear your browser’s cache, you can get rid of annoyance such as websites sometimes failing to load. Here’s how to do that.
There’s no fixed way to clear cache from third-party apps on an iPhone. Some apps such as Tumblr have an option that allows you to delete cache, but most apps don’t have that. If an app is troubling you, try deleting and reinstalling it.
Now if you’re having issues with the software keyboard or Wi-Fi, iOS allows you some system level options to reset certain settings without removing all data from your iPhone. You can even clear space from your iPhone via these settings. We’ll list these out for you.
