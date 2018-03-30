How to Check if Battery Health Is Slowing Your iPhone Down

Why Game of Thrones Creators Writing Star Wars Might Be a Bad, Bad Idea
One of the key solutions to emerge after the iPhone slowdown saga was Apple’s promise of letting you check your iOS device’s battery health. That feature is here with iOS 11.3. If your device supports iOS 11, you should update to this latest version to get a more accurate handle on the health of your iOS device’s battery. If the battery health is not good, you can get it serviced to try and restore your device’s performance back to peak levels.
Apple says battery performance could suffer even if the maximum capacity is at 95 percent. In our case, peak performance was normal at 87 percent. We tested this on three devices — iPhone 7, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s — and it worked on the first two. This feature didn’t show up on the iPhone 5s (also running iOS 11.3), which is now four-and-a-half years old.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.