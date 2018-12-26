Huawei's sub-brand Honor has now launched the Honor V20 in China, after rolling out several teasers and building enough hype. The smartphone adopts the new display hole for selfie camera design trend, and sports a dual rear camera setup at the back. The rear setup packs a 48-megpaixel sensor, while the selfie snapper is at 25-megapixels. Other big highlight of the smartphone is that it is powered by the top-end HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC based on the 7nm process. The Honor V20, looks great on paper, but it is set to compete with others in the market that have brought in the same selfie camera design.

Even though Honor unveiled the V20 first, Samsung was the first to launch this new design in the Chinese market with the Samsung Galaxy A8s, after which Huawei also launched the Nova 4 with a similar punch-hole selfie camera design. We pit these two smartphones with the Honor V20 to see how the new entrant fares on paper. Notably, the Honor V20 will be launched as the Honor View 20 globally, with a launch event scheduled for January 22.

Honor V20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s vs Huawei Nova 4 price

Honor V20 price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options and goes up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Honor has also launched Moschcino Edition of the device priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,600) and this variant comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Pre-orders have begun on Vmall, Tmall, Jingdong, Sunning.com, and sales will begin on December 28. The smartphone has been made available in Charm Blue, Red, and Midnight Black colour option.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s is also priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while the price of its 8GB RAM +128GB storage model is yet to be made available. Samsung's online store in China and JD.com have listed the handset for pre-orders. Moreover, the shipping and offline market availability of the smartphone is scheduled for December 31.

Lastly, the Huawei Nova 4 price has been set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the 48-megapixel rear camera variant, and CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the 20-megapixel variant. They are up for for pre-orders via Huawei's Vmall e-commerce site, and will go on sale on December 27. Huawei will make the smartphone available in Black, Blue, Red, and White colour variants.

Honor V20 vs Samsung Galaxy A8s vs Huawei Nova 4 specifications

All the three phones were launched this month itself, and they all support dual-SIM slots and run on Android Pie with skin customisations on top. As for display, both the Huawei Nova 4 and Honor V20 sport a 6.4-inch display size, while the Samsung Galaxy A8s sports a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display. All the three phones sport 1080p resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Honor V20 is powered by the HiSilicon 980 SoC, the Huawei Nova 4 is powered by the HiSilicon 970 SoC, and the Samsung Galaxy A8s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Honor and Samsung smartphones pack 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The Huawei Nova 4 is only available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Coming to optics, the Honor V20 sports a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 960fps slow-motion video recording support, autofocus, AI HDR, and LED flash support. There's a secondary 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor to capture the depth of an image, and can be used for such features as slimming subjects in photos as well as creating 3D avatars of users. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel front sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus support. Camera features include AI photo, night scene, portrait, fun AR, time-lapse photography, slow-motion, and more.

The Huawei Nova 4 bears a triple rear camera setup, and as we mentioned, it comes in two variants - one with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture), and another with a 20-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from the primary sensor, the triple rear camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The setup is accompanied by a single LED flash. The company is touting EIS, 4K video support, AI beauty, 3D Qmoji, PDAF, and contrast focus on the rear camera.

On the imaging part, the Galaxy A8s has a triple rear camera setup that includes one 24-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.7 aperture, 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoom support, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 24-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor V20 packs the largest 4,000mAh battery, with the Huawei Nova 4 coming in second with 3,750mAh battery, and the Samsung Galaxy A8s sporting a 3,400mAh battery. Samsung is the only one that offers microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 512GB). All the three phones support rear fingerprint sensors.