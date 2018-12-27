Honor V20 aka Honor View 20: Top 5 Noteworthy Features You Should Know

Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 arrived in China on Wednesday with a display hole for selfie camera design. The futuristic design of the new model looks similar to that of the Huawei Nova 4, which was launched as the first smartphone by Huawei sub-brand Honor to sport a hole for the selfie camera. Apart from the punch-hole design, the Honor V20 sports a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor at the back. The new Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 is initially coming to China with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,400), though it is also set to reach France next month.

The Honor V20 is set to launch in India as the Honor View 20 via Amazon India. But ahead of its market debut, let's check out what are the interesting features of the Honor V20.

Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 top 5 features

Punch-hole selfie camera setup

Unlike most of the homogeneously designed smartphones that have a display notch to majorly sport a selfie camera, the Honor V20 sports a display hole cutout for the frontal image sensor. This brings the model that is initially popular as the punch-hole selfie camera design or simply the display hole. Further, the hole sports a 25-megapixel camera that is placed on the top-left edge of the smartphone. The camera has an f/2.0 aperture on top of a fixed focus lens.

The cutout for the selfie camera is claimed to be 4.5mm in size and non-invasive. It also helps the Honor V20 delivers a nearly full-screen display experience. The handset supports features such as AI photo, night scene, portrait, fun AR, time-lapse photography, and slow-motion videos among others.

3D ToF sensor at the back, 48-megapixel camera

Aside from the attracting punch-hole selfie camera at the front, the Honor V20 has a 3D ToF sensor at the back. The sensor sits on the dual rear camera setup that also includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and LED flash support. It enables the smartphone to create 3D avatars of users and slimming subjects in photos.

The Honor V20 leverages the power of Kirin 980 along with the 3D ToF sensor to shape the body of users in a 3D form to give full-height pictures. Moreover, the Honor V20 has EIS support to reduce jerks in videos to some extent.

Operability as a desktop

You might have a full-fledged smartphone to perform most of the tasks that were originally limited to a personal computer. But the Honor V20 comes with a desktop mode that takes your smartphone experience to the next level and enables the handset to work as a desktop PC replacement when connected to peripherals such as a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

This sounds similar to DeX that Samsung offers on its flagships. However, we need to wait until the formal availability of the Honor V20 to understand the differences.

Automatically switches between data and Wi-Fi options

The Honor V20 also comes preloaded with a Link Turbo feature that is touted to enable the handset to switch between data and Wi-Fi on its own. The new change essentially helps you to browse the Web buffer-free - without being affected by a poor data network. This is highly useful if you're conscious about your daily data quota but don't want to make your music streaming or video playback paused due to switching from your mobile data to an available Wi-Fi network.

You can also select different apps on the Honor V20 to use either data or Wi-Fi network. This means while you could be able to watch a video using a Wi-Fi network, the payments app on the handset could continue to use your 4G network. The new technology also uses optimised TCP aggregation and UDP transport aggregation technology to deliver a faster connectivity experience.

V-shaped texture at the back

A large number of smartphones from China nowadays coming with a glossy back that sports a gradient finish. However, the Honor V20 is a little different as it has a V-shaped texture at the back panel that appears prominently when light reflects on the surface. There is also a 3D glass panel.

In terms of colour options, the mix of metal and glass build of the Honor View 20 has Charm Blue, Red, and Midnight Black paint jobs. The smartphone also has tapered edges, similar to what was featured on many of the recent Honor models.