Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 4T Pro: What's the Difference?

Honor on Thursday launched two new entries in its Play series of smartphones, the Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro. The two phones have a lot of differences but both phones pack some impressive specifications. The Honor Play 4T comes in a single RAM and storage configuration but the Honor Play 4T Pro will be offered in two variants. The Pro variant also comes in three colour options while the non-Pro variant sticks with just two. So, let's compare the two phones and see what differentiates them:

Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 4T Pro: Price

Honor Play 4T is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be offered in black and emerald colour options. On the other hand, the Honor Play 4T Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,400). It will have three colour options namely, Blue, Black, and Emerald.

Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 4T Pro: Specifications

Both phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support but interestingly, the Honor Play 4T runs Android 10 along with Magic UI 3.1 on top, while Honor Play 4T Pro runs Android 9 with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The Honor Play 4T has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. On the other hand, the Honor Play 4T Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection.

Under the hood, the Honor Play 4T is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The Honor Play 4T Pro variant is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

Coming to optics, the Honor Play 4T includes dual rear cameras with the primary being a 48-megapixel sensor and the secondary being a 2-megapixel sensor. The 8-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch on the top left corner of the screen. The Honor Play 4T Pro steps it up with a triple rear camera setup. The primary shooter on the phone includes a 48-megapixel sensor, it is joined an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, housed in the waterdrop-style notch.

Both the Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro have 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The difference here is that the non-Pro variant supports up to 512GB of expandable storage, the Pro variant supports up to 256GB. Both phones have pretty much the same connectivity options - 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the Honor Play 4T has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support and a Micro-USB port but the Honor Play 4T Pro has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support and USB Type-C port.

Talking about the battery, the Honor Play 4T packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In contrast, Honor Play 4T Pro packs the same capacity but supports 22.5W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the non-Pro variant comes in at 159.81x76.13x8.13mm and weighs 176 grams while the Pro variant comes in at 157.4x73.2x7.75mm and weighs 165 grams.