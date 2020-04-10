Technology News
Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 4T Pro: What's the Difference?

Honor Play 4T runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 while the Honor Play 4T Pro runs Android 9 with Magic UI 2.1.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 April 2020 18:32 IST
Honor Play 4T has two rear cameras while Honor Play 4T Pro comes with three

  • Honor Play 4T is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC
  • Honor Play 4T Pro is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC
  • Both phones have 128GB of onboard storage

Honor on Thursday launched two new entries in its Play series of smartphones, the Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro. The two phones have a lot of differences but both phones pack some impressive specifications. The Honor Play 4T comes in a single RAM and storage configuration but the Honor Play 4T Pro will be offered in two variants. The Pro variant also comes in three colour options while the non-Pro variant sticks with just two. So, let's compare the two phones and see what differentiates them:

Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 4T Pro: Price

Honor Play 4T is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be offered in black and emerald colour options. On the other hand, the Honor Play 4T Pro is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,400). It will have three colour options namely, Blue, Black, and Emerald.

Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 4T Pro: Specifications

Both phones have dual-SIM (Nano) support but interestingly, the Honor Play 4T runs Android 10 along with Magic UI 3.1 on top, while Honor Play 4T Pro runs Android 9 with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The Honor Play 4T has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. On the other hand, the Honor Play 4T Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection.

Under the hood, the Honor Play 4T is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The Honor Play 4T Pro variant is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM.

Coming to optics, the Honor Play 4T includes dual rear cameras with the primary being a 48-megapixel sensor and the secondary being a 2-megapixel sensor. The 8-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch on the top left corner of the screen. The Honor Play 4T Pro steps it up with a triple rear camera setup. The primary shooter on the phone includes a 48-megapixel sensor, it is joined an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, housed in the waterdrop-style notch.

Both the Honor Play 4T and the Honor Play 4T Pro have 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The difference here is that the non-Pro variant supports up to 512GB of expandable storage, the Pro variant supports up to 256GB. Both phones have pretty much the same connectivity options - 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the Honor Play 4T has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support and a Micro-USB port but the Honor Play 4T Pro has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac support and USB Type-C port.

Talking about the battery, the Honor Play 4T packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In contrast, Honor Play 4T Pro packs the same capacity but supports 22.5W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the non-Pro variant comes in at 159.81x76.13x8.13mm and weighs 176 grams while the Pro variant comes in at 157.4x73.2x7.75mm and weighs 165 grams.

Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 4T Pro comparison
Honor Play 4T
Honor Play 4T Pro
GENERAL
BrandHonorHonor
ModelPlay 4TPlay 4T Pro
Release date9th April 20209th April 2020
Dimensions (mm)159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13157.40 x 73.20 x 7.50
Weight (g)176.00176.00
Battery capacity (mAh)40004000
Removable batteryNo-
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursMagic Night Black, Blue Water EmeraldBlue, Emerald, Black
Launched in India-No
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.396.30
Resolution720x1560 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)269418
Aspect ratio-20:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeHiSilicon Kirin 710AHiSilicon Kirin 810
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel16-megapixel (f/2.0)
Pop-Up CameraNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 9 Pie
SkinMagic UI 3.1Magic UI 2.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes-
Micro-USBYes-
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
USB Type-C-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes
Proximity sensor-Yes
Further reading: honor, Honor Play 4T, Honor Play 4T price, Honor Play 4T specifications, Honor Play 4T Pro, Honor Play 4T Pro price, Honor Play 4T Pro specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
