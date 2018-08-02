Honor Note 10 was officially launched in China earlier this week. The latest mid-range smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand comes with some stand-out specifications that include a huge display, a new heat dissipation tech, and GPU Turbo support. The Honor Note 10 is expected to take on Xiaomi's latest budget phablet - Mi Max 3 - that was launched in China last month. The key highlights of the Honor Note 10 are a 6.95-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, dual stereo speakers with Dolby panoramic audio, AI-powered dual rear camera setup, and "Nine Liquid Cooling Technology". Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 comes with 6.9-inch full-HD+ 18:9 display, a 5500mAh battery, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, and dual 4G VoLTE support.

In this article, we take a closer look at the Honor Note 10 price and specifications and compare them with its rival Xiaomi Mi Max 3. It is worth noting that all the Honor Note 10 variants will go on sale in China on August 3 at 10:08am (CST) through e-commerce sites including VMall, Jingdong, Tmall, and Suning among others. The handset will be available in three colour options, namely Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Lilly White. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is already available for purchase in China. It comes in Dark Blue, Dream Gold, and Meteorite Black colour options in the company's home country.

Honor Note 10 vs Mi Max 3 price

The Honor Note 10 price in China is CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone costs CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,100), while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 36,100). There is no clarity on the Honor Note 10 availability and price in India.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price in China is CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,400). Since these are the same price tags that were put on the Mi Max 2 at launch, we can expect the Mi Max 3 price in India to be along the same lines as the Mi Max 2 lndia price at launch, with the 4GB/ 32GB variant priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999 at launch.

Honor Note 10 vs Mi Max 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Note 10 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 on top and features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2220x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The display panel notably doesn't have the notch design that has largely been trending in the current market. Under the hood, there is a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC that supports GPU Turbo, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In terms of camera specifications, the Honor Note 10 sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor along with AIS (Artificial Image Stabilisation) and an LED flash module. Both sensors are equipped with an f/1.8 aperture. The rear camera also supports eight scenes, including indoor and outdoor blue sky, green plants, and night scene among others. For selfies, the handset has a 13-megapixel sensor at the front along with AI modes and a Face Unlock feature.

The Honor Note 10 has 64GB and 128GB storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. There is no traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, but the handset comes bundled with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter to support regular headphones. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that helps users easily unlock the screen by using their assigned finger. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and measures 177x85.7.65mm.

On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 runs MIUI on top of Android, and sports a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with a brightness of 520 nits, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 1,500:1 contrast ratio. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, and comes coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 509 GPU.

In terms of optics, the Mi Max 3 bears a vertical dual rear camera setup. This combo comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with f/1.9 aperture, AI portrait mode, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the phablet sports a 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, face recognition, and soft selfie light. There are options of 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options in the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 include dual 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, infrared sensor, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone has a typical battery capacity of 5500mAh, and minimum capacity of 5400mAh, with support for Quick Charge 3.0 18W charging. Dimensions of the Mi Max 3 are 176.15x87.4x7.99mm and weight is 221 grams.