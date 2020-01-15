Technology News
Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Honor 9X is the latest budget offering from the Huawei sub-brand, and its price point, it competes with the popular Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.

Updated: 15 January 2020 18:03 IST
Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Honor 9X (left) features the largest display amongst Redmi Note 8 Pro (middle) and Realme 5 Pro (right)

Highlights
  • Honor 9X was launched in India earlier this week
  • Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro were both launched last year
  • Here, we compare the Honor 9X with similarly priced competitors

Honor 9X was launched in India on Tuesday, and is a model that's significantly different from the Honor 9X that launched in China in mid-2019. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs. 13,999 in India, and that pits it against popular smartphones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Realme 5 Pro. Both those phones have quad rear camera setups, a place where the Honor 9X can be found lacking as it features a triple rear camera setup. But does that mean the Honor 9X is behind its competitors? Here, we compare the smartphone with its peers to see how they fair against each other in terms of price and specifications.

Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India

Honor 9X price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 16,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 8 Pro on the other hand is priced at Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999, and its 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 17,999. Finally, the Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant.

Honor 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Specifications compared

All three smartphones are dual-SIM offerings, fitting Nano-SIM cards. All of them also run Android 9 Pie with their own customisations, namely EMUI 9.1, MIUI 11, and ColorOS 6.0, correspondingly. They all have the same display resolution, at 1080x2340 pixels with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 9X has the largest display of the lot though, at 6.59-inch, compared to the 6.53-inch display of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the 6.3-inch display of the Realme 5 Pro.

The Honor 9X, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro all feature octa-core SoCs, with the Honor 9X bearing a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC, the Redmi Note 8 Pro featuring a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and the Realme 5 Pro featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The Honor 9X has 4GB of RAM in its base variant, going up to 6GB of RAM on its top variant, while the Redmi Note 6 Pro has 6GB of RAM in its base variant, going up to 8GB of RAM in its top variant, and lastly, the Realme 5 Pro has 4GB of RAM in its base model, going up to 8GB of RAM in its top model.

As we've already mentioned, the Honor 9X is the only smartphone of the lot to feature a triple rear camera setup, whereas the other two feature quad rear camera setups. The Honor 9X has a 48-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera, coupled with a 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme 5 Pro on the other hand has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the Honor 9X stands out from the competition by offering a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The other two feature selfie cameras in their waterdrop-style display notches, with the Redmi Note 8 Pro sporting a 20-megapixel offering, and the Realme 5 Pro featuring a 16-megapixel offering.

While the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro come with 64GB of inbuilt storage as their base models, and max out at 128GB, the Honor 9X comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage in its base model. Storage is expandable on all three phones via microSD card slot, with the Honor 9X supporting 512GB cards, the Redmi Note 8 Pro also supporting 512GB cards, and Realme 5 Pro supporting 256GB cards. Only the Honor 9X has a hybrid SIM card slot though, with the other two featuring dedicated microSD card slots.

All three smartphones have similar connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board are similar as well, with all including a rear-facing fingerprint sensor apart from a gyroscope.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Honor 9X comparison
  Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro
Honor 9X
Honor 9X
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealmeHonor
ModelRedmi Note 8 Pro5 Pro9X
Release date29th August 201920th August 2019July 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typeGlass--
Dimensions (mm)161.70 x 76.40 x 8.81157.00 x 74.20 x 8.90163.50 x 77.30 x 8.80
Weight (g)200.00184.00196.80
Battery capacity (mAh)450040354000
Removable batteryNo--
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOC-
Wireless chargingNo--
ColoursHalo White, Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Electric BlueCrystal Green, Crystal BlueMagic Night Black, Charm Sea Blue , Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.536.306.59
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio19.5:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)--391
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core (2x2.05GHz + 6x2GHz)2.3GHz octa-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G90TQualcomm Snapdragon 712HiSilicon Kirin 710F
RAM6GB4GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256512
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.24)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus-
Rear flashYesYes-
Front camera20-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.2)
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinMIUI 10ColorOS 6.0EMUI 9.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes--
USB OTG-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes-
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Premium build quality
  • HDR display
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Sub-par low-light video performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Realme, Xiaomi, Honor, Honor 9X, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro
Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High-Speed Data Allocation

Comment
 
 

