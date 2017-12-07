Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7X vs Redmi 5 Plus vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

 
07 December 2017
Highlights

  • Honor 7X comes with a price starting at Rs. 12,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus price starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 9,700)
  • Xiaomi Mi A1 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999

Huawei's Honor brand earlier this week expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Honor 7X, which went on sale for the first time today via Amazon India. The new smartphone has features such as a thin-bezel display, dual-camera setup, and a metal-finish build to take on the competition. But Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled the Redmi 5 Plus as its compelling option against the Honor 7X with a 5.99-inch display and a Snapdragon 625 SoC. Xiaomi also has the Mi A1 as its Android One option against the Honor 7X.

With three smartphones that have similar specifications and prices, you might be confused in picking up the best option for you. Therefore, here's our comparison between the Honor 7X, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, and the Mi A1 to let you simply select your choice.

Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Xiaomi Mi A1 price in India

The Honor 7X price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant, while its 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. Both these variants went on first flash sale in the country via Amazon India on Thursday. Each of these variants comes in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, on the other hand, is initially available in China with a price tag of CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 9,700) for its 3GB/32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,700). Both variants will go on sale on December 12 and will come with a TPU protection case.

Contrarily, the Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in India in September at a price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone is available through various online and offline channels in the country, including Flipkart, Mi.com, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, and UniverCell among others. However, Flipkart is offering a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and is selling the Mi A1 for Rs. 12,999 during its Big Shopping Days sale that will run until Saturday, December 9.

Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Xiaomi Mi A1 specifications and features

The Honor 7X runs on Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 and features a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone has Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with four cores of Cortex-A53 clocked at 2.36GHz and four cores of Cortex-A53 at 1.7GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM and microSD card support to expand storage (up to 256GB). It has a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with PDAF lenses and an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

Huawei's Honor has provided 32GB and 64GB storage options with the Honor 7X. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. The smartphone packs a 3340mAh battery and comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 and has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage options. The handset sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 1.25-micron pixel sensor and an LED flash, unlike the dual-camera setup on the Honor 7X. A 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front with a soft-light selfie flash module. Also, there is a Beautify 3.0 app that is touted to enhance portraits using software-based features. The Redmi 5 Plus packs a 4000mAh battery and has connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Besides, a fingerprint scanner is available on the back.

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. The smartphone has two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back - one featuring a wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 1.25-micron pixel sensor size, and the other one has a telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and a 1-micron pixel sensor size. The dual-camera setup on the Mi A1 offers 2x optical zoom and enables bokeh effect with a preloaded Portrait mode. The Mi A1 runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI and packs a 3080mAh battery. Lastly, it has 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Huawei Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1 comparison

 
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
Huawei Honor 7X
Xiaomi Mi A1
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Camera Rating-
General
Release dateDecember 2017October 2017September 2017
Dimensions (mm)158.50 x 75.45 x 8.05156.50 x 75.30 x 7.60155.40 x 75.80 x 7.30
Weight (g)179.50165.00168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)400033403080
Removable batteryNoNoNo
ColoursBlack, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, SilverBlack, Blue, GoldRose Gold, Gold, Black
Display
Screen size (inches)5.995.935.50
Resolution1080x2160 pixels1080x2160 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)403--
Hardware
Processor2GHz octa-core1.7GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 625HiSilicon Kirin 659Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
RAM3GB4GB4GB
Internal storage32GB32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128256128
Camera
Rear camera12-megapixel16-megapixel12-megapixel
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.1.2Android 7.0Android 7.1.2
SkinMIUI 9EMUI 5.1-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.20
NFC-NoNo
Number of SIMs222
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Barometer-NoNo
Temperature sensor-NoNo

