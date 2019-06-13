Technology News

Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Honor 20i, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M40 are all priced below Rs. 20,000.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 18:33 IST
Honor 20i price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Honor 20i will go on sale beginning June 18
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40 are powered by Snapdragon 675
  • The new Honor phone comes with Kirin 710F SoC

Honor 20i is all set to go on sale in India next week. Part of Huawei sub-brand Honor's mid-range portfolio, the Honor 20i will be competing with the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphones in the country. The Honor 20i is essentially the same smartphone that was launched as Honor 20 Lite by the company at the Honor 20-series global launch last month. In this article, we will see how Honor 20i stacks up against the competition on paper, in terms of the price and specifications.

Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India

Honor 20i price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro retails starting Rs. 13,999 in the country for its base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the phone's 6GB + 128GB variant can be purchased at Rs. 16,999. Samsung Galaxy M40 is the most expensive of the lot with a price tag of Rs. 19,990 for the lone variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Honor 20i and Samsung Galaxy M40 will be available starting June 18 in the country, whereas Redmi Note 7 Pro is already on sale.

Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

All three Honor 20i, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M40 include dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 9 Pie. While the Honor 20i includes EMUI 9.0.1 on top of Android, Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with One UI and Redmi Note 7 Pro has MIUI 10.

The Honor 20i sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch, whereas Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M40 come with a 6.30-inch full-HD+ screen (1080x2340pixels) screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both phones also have Gorilla Glass protection. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also has a waterdrop-style notch but Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with hole-punch display.

 

In terms of the processor, the Honor 20i is powered by the in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M40 are both powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with eight Kryo 460 cores clocked at 2GHz.

Honor 20i, as we mentioned earlier, only has one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), the Redmi Note 7 Pro is offered in two variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Samsung Galaxy M40 will also be sold in just one version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot(up to 512GB).

On the camera front, the Honor 20i features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 24-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also packs 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens on the front. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with dual rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. It also includes a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The Samsung Galaxy M40, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Among other specifications, all three smartphones come with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, and fingerprint sensor. While the Honor 20i packs 3,400mAh battery without any fast charging support, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, and Samsung Galaxy M40 includes a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Both Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M40 include USB Type-C port, the Honor 20i comes with a Micro-USB 2.0 port.

 

Honor 20i measures 159.21x75.21x8.10mm and weighs 164 grams while the Redmi Note 7 Pro's dimensions are 154.80x73.64x7.95mm and it weighs 186 grams. For now, Samsung hasn't detailed the exact dimensions of the Galaxy M40, it has revealed a thickness of 7.9mm, and a weight of 168 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro comparison
  Samsung Galaxy M40
Samsung Galaxy M40
Honor 20i
Honor 20i
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandSamsungHonorXiaomi
ModelGalaxy M4020iRedmi Note 7 Pro
Release date11th June 2019April 2019February 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePlastic-Glass
Thickness7.9--
Weight (g)168.00164.00186.00
Battery capacity (mAh)350034004000
Removable batteryNo-No
Fast chargingProprietary-Quick Charge 4+
ColoursMidnight Blue and Seawater BlueGradient Blue, Gradient Red, Magic Night BlackClassic Space Black, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue
Dimensions (mm)-154.80 x 73.64 x 7.95159.21 x 75.21 x 8.10
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.306.216.30
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)--409
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core (8x2GHz)1.7GHz octa-core (4x2.2GHz + 4x1.7GHz)2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 675Kirin 710FQualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM6GB4GB4GB
Internal storage128GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512512-
Dedicated microSD slotNoNo-
CAMERA
Rear camera32-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel24-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel48-megapixel (f/1.79, 1.6-micron) + 5-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashLEDLEDLED
Front camera16-megapixel32-megapixel13-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9 PieAndroid Pie
SkinOne UIEMUI 9.0.1MIUI 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Micro-USB-Yes-
USB OTG--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYes-Yes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Comments

Honor 20i, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40
