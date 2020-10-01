Technology News
Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a: Price, Specifications Compared

Google Pixel 5 price starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400) while the Google Pixel 4a 5G starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 October 2020 12:37 IST
Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a: Price, Specifications Compared

Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 4a come with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have just been launched
  • Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • Google Pixel 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC

Pixel 5 has just been announced alongside the Google Pixel 4a 5G during the company's ‘Launch Night In' event. The Pixel 5 takes a different approach compared to previous generation Pixel smartphones with its mid-range processor. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is, as the name suggests, a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a that was launched early in August, but it comes with a few changes over the 4G variant. So, let's put the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 4a head to head and see what all is different.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Price

The Pixel 5 starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400) and is offered in Just Black and Sorta Sage colour options. It will go on sale in select regions from October 15. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 4a 5G starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and will go on sale first in Japan starting October 15, after which it will be available in other regions from November.

Google had already stated that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G will not come to India.

The Google Pixel 4a launched in the US for $349 (roughly Rs. 25,700) and comes in a single Just Black colour option, as well as a single 6GB + 128GB configuration. The phone will be launched in India on October 17 as recently announced by the company.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Specifications

All three Pixel smartphones run on Android 11. The Google Pixel 5 features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 432ppi pixel density, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The Google Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 413ppi pixel density, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Corning Glass 3 protection. In comparison, the Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 443ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR support. Under the hood, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G are both powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoCs and while the former comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, the latter comes with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Pixel 4a is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of photos and videos, the Google Pixel 5 as well as the Pixel 4a 5G come with dual rear camera setups that includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens on both phones. The Pixel 4a features a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

All three phones get 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. They also come with the same connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The only difference in connectivity options is that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G have support for 5G while the standard Pixel 4a does not. The Pixel 5 misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack but it is present on both variants of the Pixel 4a.

Google has provided a 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5, a 3,885mAh battery on the Pixel 4a 5G, and a 3,140mAh battery on the Pixel 4a, all three of which support 18W fast charging. The Google Pixel 5 is the only smartphone out of the three that supports wireless charging and reverse charging. It measures 144.7x70.4x8.0mm and weighs 151 grams. In comparison, the Google Pixel 4a 5G measures 153.9x74.0x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams. Lastly, the Google Pixel 4a measures 144x69.4x8.2mm and weighs 143 grams.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a comparison
  Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a
GENERAL
BrandGoogleGoogleGoogle
ModelPixel 4a 5GPixel 5Pixel 4a
Release date30th September 202030th September 20203rd August 2020
Launched in IndiaNoNoNo
Dimensions (mm)153.90 x 74.00 x 8.20144.70 x 70.40 x 8.00144.00 x 69.40 x 8.20
Weight (g)168.00151.00143.00
Battery capacity (mAh)388540803140
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNoYes-
ColoursJust BlackJust Black, Sorta SageJust Black
IP rating-IP68-
Body type--Plastic
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.206.005.81
Resolution1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels1080x2340 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19.5:919.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)413432443
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core (6x1.8GHz + 2x2GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 765GQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM6GB8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
Expandable storageNoNoNo
CAMERA
Rear camera12.2-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.4-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.0-micron)12.2-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.4-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.0-micron)12.2-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.4-micron)
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashYesYesLED
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Pop-Up Camera-NoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 10
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes-
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs22-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeeSIMeSIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYesYes
Comments

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 5 price, Google Pixel 5 specifications, Google Pixel 4a 5G price, Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a price, Google Pixel 4a Specifications
Vineet Washington
