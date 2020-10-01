Pixel 5 has just been announced alongside the Google Pixel 4a 5G during the company's ‘Launch Night In' event. The Pixel 5 takes a different approach compared to previous generation Pixel smartphones with its mid-range processor. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is, as the name suggests, a 5G variant of the Pixel 4a that was launched early in August, but it comes with a few changes over the 4G variant. So, let's put the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 4a head to head and see what all is different.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Price

The Pixel 5 starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,400) and is offered in Just Black and Sorta Sage colour options. It will go on sale in select regions from October 15. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 4a 5G starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and will go on sale first in Japan starting October 15, after which it will be available in other regions from November.

Google had already stated that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G will not come to India.

The Google Pixel 4a launched in the US for $349 (roughly Rs. 25,700) and comes in a single Just Black colour option, as well as a single 6GB + 128GB configuration. The phone will be launched in India on October 17 as recently announced by the company.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Specifications

All three Pixel smartphones run on Android 11. The Google Pixel 5 features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 432ppi pixel density, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The Google Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 413ppi pixel density, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Corning Glass 3 protection. In comparison, the Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 443ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR support. Under the hood, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G are both powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoCs and while the former comes with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, the latter comes with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The Pixel 4a is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of photos and videos, the Google Pixel 5 as well as the Pixel 4a 5G come with dual rear camera setups that includes a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens on both phones. The Pixel 4a features a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

All three phones get 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. They also come with the same connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The only difference in connectivity options is that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G have support for 5G while the standard Pixel 4a does not. The Pixel 5 misses out on the 3.5mm headphone jack but it is present on both variants of the Pixel 4a.

Google has provided a 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5, a 3,885mAh battery on the Pixel 4a 5G, and a 3,140mAh battery on the Pixel 4a, all three of which support 18W fast charging. The Google Pixel 5 is the only smartphone out of the three that supports wireless charging and reverse charging. It measures 144.7x70.4x8.0mm and weighs 151 grams. In comparison, the Google Pixel 4a 5G measures 153.9x74.0x8.2mm and weighs 168 grams. Lastly, the Google Pixel 4a measures 144x69.4x8.2mm and weighs 143 grams.

