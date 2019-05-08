Technology News

Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The Google Pixel 3a is the lightest of the three phones.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 12:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Google Pixel 3a (left) is compared with the OnePlus 6T (centre) and Samsung Galaxy S10e (right)

Highlights
  • Pixel 3a price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, to go on sale on May 15
  • OnePlus 6T is currently priced starting at Rs. 34,999 on Amazon.in
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e is priced in India at Rs. 55,900

Google unveiled the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at I/O 2019 keynote, and the phones come with a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, a single 12.2-megapixel Dual-Pixel rear sensor with OIS, and the latest Android Pie software. The Pixel 3a is priced aggressively at Rs. 39,999 and will pit against the likes of OnePlus 6T and the Samsung Galaxy S10e in the Indian market. The OnePlus 6T is currently listed on Amazon.in at a reduced price, and the Galaxy S10e was unveiled this year in February as the most affordable variant in the Galaxy S10 series.

We pit the Google Pixel 3a against the OnePlus 6T and the Samsung Galaxy S10e to see how the Google variant fares on paper.

Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e price

The Google Pixel 3a price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for only in 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Its release date in India is May 15, with the smartphone going up for registration from 12:30pm IST on Wednesday, May 8 via Flipkart. It will be available in Clearly White and Just Black colour options. Buyers in India will also get a free 3-month YouTube Music Premium subscription, if they activate a Pixel 3a smartphone before September 30.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL First Impressions

On Amazon.in, the OnePlus 6T is currently selling at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and at Rs. 36,999 for 8GB + 256GB model. The McLaren Edition is retailing for Rs. 46,999. The OnePlus.in website, on the other hand, is selling the OnePlus 6T at its original price of of Rs 37,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 45,999 for 8GB + 256GB model.

OnePlus 6T Review

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is priced in India at Rs. 55,900 for the 6GB + 128GB variant in India. It is available in Prism Black and Prism White colour options. The phone will go on sale via Samsung's own site, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, and select offline stores.

Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications

The Pixel 3a sports a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels at 18.5:9) gOLED display, runs on the latest version of Android Pie, and supports Single-SIM (Nano). It offers secondary eSIM card support for Airtel and Jio subscribers in India. The Samsung Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, features a slightly larger 5.8-inch full-HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a pixel density of 522ppi. It runs on Android Pie based on One UI and supports dual-SIM slot. Lastly, the OnePlus 6T features the largest 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS, and supports dual-SIM slots.


The Pixel 3a is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor (two cores clocked at 2GHz and six cores clocked at 1.7GHz), packing 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Comparatively, the OnePlus 6T is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In India, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is powered by the 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (2.7GHz+2.3GHz+1.9GHz) in India, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The latter two phones have support for microSD card expansion, but the Google Pixel 3a doesn't.


Coming to the camera, the Pixel 3a sports a single 12.2-megapixel Dual-Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, EIS, 76-degree field of view, 1/2.55-inch sensor, and 1.4-micron pixels. Features include Night Sight, HDR+, Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, and Top Shot. The rear camera is capable of 120fps video recording at 1080p, 240fps at 720p, and 30fps at 4K. On the front, Google has used an 8-megapixel sensor with 1.12-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and an 84-degree field of view.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6T comes with a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a secondary 20-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel front shooter on the phone with an f/2.0 lens.


Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S10e features a dual rear camera setup - the first is a 12-megapixel camera with 77-degree wide-angle lens, 2PD autofocus, a variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4, and OIS; the second is a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with a 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and an f/2.2 aperture. The setup is capable of providing 0.5x optical zoom, and up to 8x digital zoom. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S10e uses a single selfie camera - a 10-megapixel sensor coupled with 2PD autofocus, an f/1.9 aperture, and 80-degree lens.

The Pixel 3a bears a 3,000mAh battery (delivering up to 12 hours of video playback time), and comes with an 18-watt charger that claims can deliver up to 7 hours of battery life on a 15-minute charge. There is a bigger 3,700mAh battery on board the OnePlus 6T with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that's said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge. Samsung Galaxy S10e, on the other hand, packs a 3,100mAh battery, and is said to be due to receive 25W fast charging support soon, though it already features Quick Charge 2.0 and Adaptive Fast Charging.

The OnePlus 6T is the heaviest at 185 grams, Samsung Galaxy S10e coming in second at 150 grams, and the Pixel 3a is the lightest at 147 grams. The Pixel 3a measures 151.30x70.10x8.20mm, OnePlus 6T measures 157.50x74.80x8.20mm, and the Samsung Galaxy S10e measures 142.20x69.90x7.90mm. The Galaxy S10e and the Pixel 3a support 3.5mm audio jack slot, while the OnePlus 6T lacks support. The OnePlus 6T sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy S10e houses it under the power button on the side, and the Pixel 3a has a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a
OnePlus 6T
OnePlus 6T
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateFebruary 2019May 2019October 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYes-
Dimensions (mm)142.20 x 69.90 x 7.90151.30 x 70.10 x 8.20157.50 x 74.80 x 8.20
Weight (g)150.00147.00185.00
IP ratingIP68--
Battery capacity (mAh)310030003700
Removable batteryNo-No
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYes-No
ColoursPrism Black, Prism White-Midnight Black, Mirror Black
Body type-PolycarbonateGlass
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)5.805.606.41
Protection typeGorilla Glass-Gorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:918.5:919.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)438441-
Resolution-1080x2220 pixels1080x2340 pixels
HARDWARE
Processor1.9GHz octa-core1.7GHz octa-core (2x2GHz + 6x1.7GHz)octa-core (4x2.8GHz)
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9820Qualcomm Snapdragon 670Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
RAM6GB4GB8GB
Internal storage128GB64GB128GB
Expandable storageYesNoNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)512--
Dedicated microSD slotNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)12.2-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.4-micron)16-megapixel (f/1.7, 1.22-micron) + 20-megapixel (f/1.7, 1-micron)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocusPhase detection autofocus
Front camera10-megapixel (f/1.9)8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1-micron)
Front autofocusYes--
Rear flash-YesDual LED
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9.0Android 9 PieAndroid 9.0
SkinOne UI-OxygenOS
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB OTGYes-Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs212
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesNoYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYes-
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and well-built
  • Powerful CPU
  • Very good cameras
  • Good value
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs warm intermittently
  • Power button is a bit out of reach
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10e review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera10-megapixel
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3100mAh
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a Price in India, Pixel 3a Specifications, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Price in India, OnePlus 6T Specifications, OnePlus, Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10e price in India, Samsung Galaxy S10E Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Apple Stores Hit With Complaints of Sliding Customer Service
Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  3. WhatsApp Ending Support for Windows Phone on December 31, UWP App Tipped
  4. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
  5. Google Unveils Nest Hub Max Smart Display With 10-Inch HD Screen
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Price Leaked Ahead of May 16 Launch
  7. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL With Snapdragon 670 SoC Launched at I/O 2019
  8. MevoFit Slim + HR Review: Is It Really the Best Fitness Band for Women?
  9. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Google Pixel 3a vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.