The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch event is set for February 25, just ahead of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. While the launch is just a couple of weeks away, the two Samsung Galaxy S9 series models have been leaked numerous times, with the handsets' prices, specifications, key features, and a lot more leaked more than once. If fact, the 'Galaxy S9' name has been confirmed by the company itself. With the iPhone X as their main competition in the smartphone market, the two upcoming handsets will have a lot riding on them. We take a look at everything the rumour mill has thrown our way so far regarding the two handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S9 price

Considering each Galaxy S series handset is more expensive than the last, the Samsung Galaxy S9 price will be the highest yet for the range. The Galaxy S9 will reportedly be launched in two variants - one with 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage. Galaxy S9 prices are expected to start at a record high of KRW 950,000 (roughly Rs. 56,500) compared to the Galaxy S8's launch price of KRW 935,000 (roughly Rs. 55,700). On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ price is expected to start at KRW 990,000 (roughly Rs. 58,900) in the company's home country; it is rumoured to come with 6GB RAM and 64/ 128/ 256/ 512GB inbuilt storage.

Samsung Galaxy S9 design

One aspect where the Samsung Galaxy S9 series is not expected to surprise is the design. With the Galaxy S flagship range getting a design overhaul last year, Samsung is expected to keep things quieter with an upgrade focused mostly on internal specifications. Despite that, we can expect minor changes in the overall design. For starters, the fingerprint sensor will reportedly shift from the right of the rear camera lens to below it. This is possibly a decision taken to make it more ergonomic to operate - one where you don't mistakenly touch the camera lens instead of the sensor. An under-display fingerprint sensor is highly unlikely on the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

Apart from that, the display might have slightly thinner bezels, although several rumours suggest no change from the previous generation. Additionally, the Galaxy S9+ is rumoured to sport a dual rear camera setup. As for the colour options, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones are said to come in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, and Coral Blue colours, apart from limited edition models.

Samsung Galaxy S9 release date

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are confirmed to launch on February 25, with pre-orders expected to start on March 2. Following that, availability is expected to start within a few weeks of pre-orders. Of course, Samsung will give all the relevant information at the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications

Samsung's upcoming flagship phones will most likely be powered by the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845, in US and China markets. The Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, launched last month, is expected to power the smartphones in other international markets including India. Much like other flagship smartphones launched recently, we can expect the Galaxy S9 series to run Samsung Experience UI on top of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

As mentioned above, the Galaxy S9 is expected to have 4GB RAM and up to 128GB inbuilt storage, while the Galaxy S9+ is expected to feature 6GB RAM and up to 512GB inbuilt storage. The Galaxy S9 is expected to sport a 5.8-inch Quad-HD AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S9+ might feature a 6.2-inch display. Both phones are expected to retain the Bixby button from last year.

Coming to the camera, the official invite as well as leaks suggest a major upgrade this time around. A variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4 is expected in the rear cameras, giving the phones DSLR-like aperture adjustment capabilities. New ISOCELL sensors have also been spotted that come with technologies like Tetracell and Smart WDR. Other capabilities such as Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and Dual Pixel are also reported to arrive on the Galaxy S9 duo.

According to a supposed retail box of the Galaxy S9, the phone bears a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the front, the Galaxy S9 will apparently feature an integrated iris scanner and selfie camera and the Galaxy S9+ is expected to sport a separate iris scanner. A recent report also shed light on the handsets' camera sensor, claiming the yet unannounced 1/2.55" Sony IMX345 sensor with f/1.4 aperture and 12-megapixel resolution will be used in the next Samsung flagships.

Now moving to the battery, the Galaxy S9 is said to have a 3000mAh battery, while its bigger sibling is said to come with a 3500mAh battery. The former will reportedly have wattage of 11.55Wh, nominal voltage of 3.85V, and charge voltage of 4.4V, while the latter will have 3.48Wh wattage, 3.85V nominal voltage, and 4.4V charge voltage. Both models will feature USB Type-C charging flex board. The two smartphones will come in single- and dual-SIM variants, according to a listing on the Samsung Finland website.

Samsung Galaxy S9 features

"In order to expand the sales of premium smartphones, Samsung will strengthen product competitiveness by differentiating core features and services, such as the camera and Bixby, and reinforce the sell-out programs and experiential stores," said Samsung's press release earlier this week clearly suggesting the appearance of unique features in flagship phones, including Galaxy S9, in 2018. The release also publicly acknowledged the "Galaxy S9" naming scheme.

From what we have learnt so far, the camera on the Galaxy S9 duo will get features like a "Super Speed" mode, Dual Pixel, and a "Super Slow-mo" mode. The phones are expected to come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Additionally, the phones will have wireless charging support, as has been the case for the past few Galaxy S flagships. The Exynos 9810 SoC comes with several AI-based features and better face recognition capabilities.

A new "Intelligent Scan" technology is also rumoured to combine the iris scanner and face recognition to improve biometric authentication in bad lighting conditions.