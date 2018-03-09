Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared

 
, 09 March 2018
Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared

Like iPhone X, the new Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with an animated emoji feature

Highlights

  • Out of the lot, only the Galaxy S9+ comes with a 3.5mm jack
  • Apple iPhone X remains the most expensive of the three
  • Only the Pixel 2 does not have a dual camera setup among the three

Samsung Galaxy S9+ was launched in India earlier this week, along with its smaller sibling Galaxy S9, within days of its global unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. The new Galaxy S9+ is aimed at consumers who want a large screen smartphone that is not too large, and offers a flagship experience. While the design is quite similar to last year's Galaxy S8+, the Galaxy S9+ smartphone has more powerful processor options (Exynos 9810 in India) and debuts new features such as AR Emojis, and has improved cameras and audio. While the handset seems like a promising device for the top-tier buyers, it still faces a lot of competition in the market, especially from iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL.

 

The Apple iPhone X was launched way back in September 2017. Despite that, it is still one of the most popular and powerful handsets in the world, with features like an edge-to-edge display (with a notch), the Apple A11 Bionic SoC, and a vertical dual rear camera setup. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 2 XL was made official in November 2017. The phone runs a stock version of Android Oreo, and has initial access to all major Android updates for the near future. Apart from that, the Pixel 2 XL has premium specifications such as the Snapdragon 835 SoC and an 18:9 display. Here's a look at the Galaxy S9 price, specifications, and key features and we compare them with those of the iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL to help you make the final decision.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2 XL price in India

Samsung Galaxy S9+ price in India is Rs. 64,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 72,900 for the 256GB option. The variant with 128GB internal storage has not been launched in India yet, and there is no word regarding whether it will be released in the country. It will be available for purchase starting March 16, and pre-orders in the country are already live. The Galaxy S9+ will be sold in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options.

Apple iPhone X price in India is Rs. 95,390 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 1,08,930 for the 256GB variant; prices were recently hiked after the Indian government increased custom duty on import of mobile phones. The handset is currently sold in India in Space Grey and Silver colour variants, and can be purchased across multiple online and offline Apple resellers.

Finally, Google Pixel 2 XL price in India is Rs. 73,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 82,000 for the 128GB model. Unlike the Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL is available in Just Black and Black & White colour variants. Launched online exclusively on Flipkart, the phone is also available via offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and the likes.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2 XL specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ runs Samsung Experience on top of Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (2960x1440 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, similar to the Galaxy S8+. The phone has a Samsung Exynos 9810/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC running the scenes, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage. If that does not suffice, storage can expanded via microSD card (up to 400GB).

In the camera department, the Galaxy S9+ bears a dual camera setup that has a primary Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and variable aperture of f/1.5-f/2.4, and a secondary telephoto 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and f/2.4 aperture. Both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ sport an 8-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 3500mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity on the Galaxy S9+ includes options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and 4G. Sensors include iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, accelerometer, barometer, and light sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 158.1x73.8x8.5mm and weight is 189 grams.

The Apple iPhone X is a single SIM smartphone that runs the latest version of iOS 11.2 out-of-the-box. The handset sports a 5.8-inch (1125x2436 pixels) Super Retina display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is backed up by the latest Apple A11 Bionic SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the iPhone X sports a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors that come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera for selfies and video calling. The phone has a 2716mAh battery powering the internals.

 

And, lastly, the Google Pixel 2 XL runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Pixel 2 XL sports a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) pOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB inbuilt storage. There is a 3520mAh battery under the hood.

Talking about the phone's camera, the Pixel 2 XL has the same 12.2-megapixel rear camera as the one seen on Pixel 2. It comes with features such as f/1.8 aperture and EIS/ OIS. The phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera as well.

In terms of connectivity options, the phone has plenty. The Pixel 2 XL comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and an eSIM module (for Project Fi users). Finally, sensors on the phone include accelerometer, barometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

 

We spoke about all the big launches of MWC 2018 on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Google Pixel 2 XL vs Apple iPhone X comparison

  Samsung Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Google Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2 XL
Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone X
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Camera Rating-
General
Release dateFebruary 2018November 2017September 2017
Dimensions (mm)158.10 x 73.80 x 8.50157.90 x 76.70 x 7.90143.60 x 70.90 x 7.70
Weight (g)189.00175.00174.00
Battery capacity (mAh)350035202716
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Colours-Just Black, Black and White-
Display
Screen size (inches)6.206.005.80
Resolution1440x2960 pixels1440x2880 pixels1125x2436 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)531538-
Hardware
Processor1.7GHz octa-core1.9GHz octa-corehexa-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 9810Qualcomm Snapdragon 835Apple A11 Bionic
RAM6GB4GB3GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesNoNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)400--
Camera
Rear camera12-megapixel12.2-megapixel12-megapixel
Front camera8-megapixel8-megapixel7-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 8.0Android 8.0.0iOS 11
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
Number of SIMs-11
SIM1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTE-YesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesNo
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYesYes
Temperature sensor-NoNo

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Galaxy S9+ vs iPhone X, Pixel 2 XL: Price in India, Specifications, Features Compared
 
 

iPhone X
