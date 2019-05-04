Flipkart has just wrapped up a sale and is now bringing another sale this weekend. Titled 'Summer Carnival' sale, Flipkart's new limited-period sale will run from Saturday, May 4 to Tuesday, May 7 to take on Amazon's Summer Sale. Flipkart is offering discounts on select smartphones, gaming consoles, audio gear, and other products. The Summer Carnival sale is also offering no-cost EMI options on select payment methods, exchange offers, and discounts on select products if you pay upfront.

Here are our top picks for the best deals you can grab on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale right now.

Apple iPhone XR 64GB

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale is offering Apple's iPhone XR at Rs. 59,900. Now that's the same as the last official price drop, but wait, there's more. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can score an additional instant discount worth Rs. 5,990, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 53,910. You can swap your old smartphone and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,450.

Price: Rs. 53,190 (effective)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is going at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale right now. The bundled exchange offer can help knock off another Rs. 11,950 (maximum) from the listed price.

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the back. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It houses a 3,060mAh battery that should be able to last an entire day, depending on your usage.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus (3GB, 32GB) is currently down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199) on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale. The bundled exchange offer promises a maximum discount of Rs. 7,350 when you swap your old phone with your purchase.

Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for all your selfies. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 processor, supported by 3GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro is down to Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,950 (MRP Rs. 16,990) right now. Both smartphones come with bundled exchange offers.

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone includes a 3,500mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. You can expand its storage capacity by up to 256GB using a memory card.

Price: Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Honor 9 Lite

Honor's affordable smartphone, Honor 9 Lite, is currently available at a low price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale. Surprisingly, the phone doesn't come with an exchange offer.

The Honor 9 Lite features a 5.65-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup at the back as well as on the front. The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Honor 10

Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale has brought down the price of the Honor 10 to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999). The Honor 10 also doesn't come with any bundled exchange offer. Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup.

For all your selfies, the phone comes with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. Honor 10 is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone includes 128GB of onboard storage.

JBL Cinema SB150

The JBL Cinema SB150 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990) on Flipkart's Summer Carnival sale. If you're in the market for a decent soundbar for your TV under the Rs. 10,000 price point, the JBL Cinema SB150 won't disappoint. The soundbar comes with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer and supports Bluetooth connections.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Sony PlayStation 4

Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale may be over but some of the deals from the sale seem to have spilled over to the new Summer Carnival sale. Flipkart is still offering the PlayStation 4 500GB slim console at a discounted price of Rs. 22,190 (MRP Rs. 28,580). You get Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo bundled with the console.

To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,500 off when you pay using any online prepaid payment method.

Price: Rs. 22,190 (MRP Rs. 28,580)

Xbox One S

Here's another deal from earlier this month that's still available during the Summer Carnival sale. Flipkart is offering Microsoft's Xbox One S 1TB gaming console at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990). While the pricing is the same as the official discount being offered right now, you can still grab an additional discount using the available exchange and payment offers. The Xbox One S 1TB console comes with three months' worth of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold subscriptions.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Google Home and Home Mini

Flipkart's Summer Carnival Sale also includes Google's smart home speakers. Google Home is available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the smaller variant Google Home Mini is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999). Looks like Flipkart is matching prices with Amazon's Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers, which are also available at similar prices.

Both the smart speakers are powered by Google Assistant and offer a variety of use cases. You could use voice commands to play music, control smart home appliances in your house, ask questions, set reminders, and much more.

Price: Starting at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.