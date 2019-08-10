Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale has entered its final day today. The sale kicked off earlier this week to take on Amazon's Freedom Sale while celebrating the upcoming Independence Day. With less than 12 hours left for the sale to end, there are still quite a handful of deals you can grab at the last minute. Flipkart's big sale is offering discounts on popular mobile phones, laptops, smart speakers, and affordable LED TVs. You can sweeten these deals further by using the available bundled offers. ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders are eligible for an additional 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs. 1,500 per card) during the sale.

Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale – Best offers on mobile phones

Vivo Z1 Pro

Today's the last day you can grab a discount (on effective price) on the new Vivo Z1 Pro. Flipkart isn't offering a flat discount on the Vivo Z1 Pro but you can still grab a discount of Rs. 1,000 if you pay for your purchase using any online payment method during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. That's still a decent deal for the phone that was just recently introduced in India. The Vivo Z1 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

You can now grab it for as low as Rs. 13,990 during the Flipkart sale. Use the bundled exchange offer and you can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,500 on the Vivo Z1 Pro. Paying with an ICICI Bank debit or credit card can make the deal even sweeter by another 10 percent.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google's Pixel 3a XL is available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,000) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. The most recent price cut brought down Pixel 3a XL's price to Rs. 40,999 in June this year. During the sale, you can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 17,900 as an additional discount with the Google Pixel 3a XL. In case you were waiting on a discount on the Pixel 3a XL, now seems like a good time to buy one.

Black Shark 2 (6GB, 128GB)

The Black Shark 2 gaming phone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999) on Flipkart right now. The gaming phone was launched in India at Rs. 39,999. If you're in the market for a smartphone built specifically for high-end gaming, the Black Shark 2 looks like a decent option at this price. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI payment option and a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 17,900 off during the National Shopping Days sale today.

Honor 8X

Honor's affordable smartphone, the Honor 8X, is down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) once again on Flipkart during the National Shopping Days sale. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with a maximum discount of Rs. 10,500 with the Honor 8X.

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (3GB, 32GB) is selling at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. There's a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Honor 20i

The 4GB RAM, 128GB variant of the Honor 20i is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Flipkart during the National Shopping Days sale today. You can exchange an old smartphone and get up to Rs. 12,000 as an additional instant discount. The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.

Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale – Best offers on electronics

Google Home

The Google Home smart speaker is again down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) on Flipkart during the ongoing National Shopping Days sale. The smart speaker is powered by Google Assistant and lets you play music, set up alarms and reminders, get news updates, control your smart home appliances, and do a lot more. If you're already heavily invested in the Android ecosystem, this is probably a good buy for you.

Apple iPad 6th generation

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,880 (MRP Rs. 28,000) on Flipkart during the ongoing National Shopping Days sale. This is the same price we've seen during Flipkart's previous online sales this year. In case you missed out earlier, this seems like to a good chance to grab the 9.7-inch iPad. This variant of the iPad supports Apple Pencil.

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft's Surface Go is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,999) on Flipkart right now. The Windows 10-based tablet is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The 2-in-1 hybrid laptop features a 10-inch touchscreen display. You can swap an old tablet and get up to Rs. 7,500 additional discount.

Asus ROG Strix G gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Strip G 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. The laptop is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs on Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

MSI Prestige Series 14-inch laptop

In the market for a thin and light laptop? The MSI Prestige Series 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. You can get rid of your old laptop (in working condition) and get up to Rs. 28,000 extra discount on the laptop. Paying with an ICICI Bank debit or credit card will fetch you an additional discount of 10 percent.

VU Pixelight 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV

The VU Pixelight 50-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 42,000) on Flipkart right now. The big-screen TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. VU has added a new 'cricket mode' to its Pixelight TVs which optimizes the TV's brightness and picture settings that somehow enhances your cricket watching experience. Despite the marketing jargon, this is still a pretty decent price for a big-screen 4K smart LED TV right now.

Blaupunkt 43-inch full-HD LED TV

If you're eyeing an affordable TV, the Blaupunkt 43-inch full-HD LED TV is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 32,000) on Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale right now. That's around Rs. 3,000 lower than its usual selling price online. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,000 off as an additional instant discount. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports.