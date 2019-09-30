Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale has now entered its second day. Flipkart's biggest sale of the year is now offering discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Google, and other popular smartphone brands. The Big Billion Days sale has also kicked off offers on electronics starting today. The sale will be open until October 4 to take on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. On transactions above Rs. 40,000, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cardholders can avail an additional Rs. 2,000 discount.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Big Billion Days sale. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 12,000 (maximum) from the listed price. Axis Bank credit and debit card users and ICICI Bank credit card users can avail 10 percent additional instant discount.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series have received discounts on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale this week. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now.

Price: Starting at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Starting at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Vivo Z1x

The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Z1x is down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale this week. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during the sale until October 4. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale. The phone includes an exchange offer which promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,000. The Galaxy S9 is powered by the company's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on the Flipkart sale. This is lower than the official price drop the phone received a bit earlier. The Oppo F11 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Realme 5 Pro

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019 sale doesn't include a flat discount on the Realme 5 Pro but you can grab a discount worth Rs. 1,000 by paying for it online via any payment method. Add the available bundled exchange offer and you can get another discount worth up to Rs. 12,000 on your purchase. Axis Bank credit and debit card users and ICICI Bank credit card users can available an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (for all prepaid orders)

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best offers on electronics

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Flipkart is selling Apple's AirPods with wireless charging case at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,900). You can avail the bundled payment offer by using an Axis Bank card or an ICICI credit card to grab another instant discount worth 10 percent.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,900)

MSI GF Core 15.6-inch gaming laptop

MSI GF Core 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 89,990) during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale this week. The laptop is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The laptop comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 card with 4GB of video RAM. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 89,990)

Apple iPad (sixth-generation)

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this variant of the iPad. The sixth-generation iPad supports Apple Pencil and features a 9.7-inch Retina Display. It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip. It's worth mentioning here that Apple also introduced a new, bigger iPad (2019) earlier this year which will start shipping in India later this week.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Apple MacBook Air

The good old MacBook Air (MQD32HN/A) is down to Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 84,900) during the Flipkart sale. If you play your cards well you could end up with a sweet effective price of under Rs. 50,000. The bundled exchange offer can help you grab another instant discount worth up to Rs. 20,000. Pay with an Axis Bank credit or debit card or an ICICI Bank card for another 10 percent instant discount, and since the price would be over Rs. 40,000 you'll be eligible for another instant discount worth Rs. 2,000.

Price: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 84,900)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.