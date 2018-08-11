Flipkart Sale Continues: The Best Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Deals Still Available

Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale has entered its second day. The sale will run until August 12 and will offer discounts and bundled offers on thousands of products across all major categories. Citibank credit card users will be able to receive a 10 percent cashback on purchases worth Rs. 4,999 or more, with the maximum cashback capped at Rs. 2,000 per card. If you're looking to buy something during the Flipkart sale, make sure you first compare prices at Amazon which is also running its own Independence Day special sale called Freedom Sale. Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and guaranteed buyback offers on select electronics. These can help bring down the effective prices of your purchases.

We have picked out the best deals from the first day of the Flipkart Big Freedom sale so far. Stay tuned as we will continue to post updates during the sale.

Google Pixel 2 64GB

Google Pixel 2 is a hot favourite during Flipkart's promotional sales and the Big Freedom Sale is no exception. It is available for Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000) and you can knock off another Rs. 15,950 (maximum) from the discounted price using the bundled exchange offer. If you pay using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card, you'll receive additional cashback of Rs. 8,000. The Google Pixel 2 features a 5-inch full-HD display and a 12.2-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000)

Apple iPad (sixth-generation) 32GB with Wi-Fi

The sixth-generation Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi-only variant is down to Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000) on Flipkart right now. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another instant discount up to Rs. 16,000 on the listed price. This is the latest iPad 9.7-inch which supports Apple Pencil and is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip. Citibank credit card users can get a 10 percent cashback on their purchase.

Price: Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Honor 10 6GB/128GB

The Honor 10 is currently selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) as part of Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale. If you exchange your old smartphone you'll be eligible for an instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,950. The Honor 10 features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone includes a 3,400mAh battery that should be good enough to last an entire day depending on your usage.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop

If you missed it in the last sale, Acer's Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 88,990) on Flipkart right now. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 10,000 (maximum) from the discounted price. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 63,990 (MRP Rs. 88,990)

LG G7+ ThinQ 128GB

The LG G7+ ThinQ is now available for purchases for the first time in India. While there are no flat discounts on the new smartphone as it was just launched a few days ago, Flipkart is still offering a bunch of bundled offers. For starters, there's an exchange offer that can help you get an instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,950. Flipkart is also offering a buyback value of Rs. 30,000 for an additional fee of Rs. 199. This means if you return your phone after around eight months to Flipkart, you'll get a minimum value of Rs. 30,000 on the LG G7+ ThinQ. The phone features a large 6.1-inch Quad HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 39,990

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm

The Apple Watch Series 3 42mm with an aluminium case is currently down to Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410) on Flipkart. The smartwatch features built-in GPS and is swimproof. The Apple Watch Series 3 can track your daily activities apart from mirroring notifications from your iPhone to your wrist.

Price: Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410)

Google Home Mini

If you still haven't bought one, the Google Home Mini is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499) during Flipkart's Big Freedom sale. The tiny smart speaker is a decent alternative to Amazon's Echo Dot. You can do a number of things with the Home Mini like asking questions, setting reminders, checking the weather, playing music, and a lot more. The Home Mini comes pre-installed with Gaana and Saavn subscription valid till the end of October this year.

Price: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

MSI GF Series 15.6-inch gaming laptop

If you're in the market for a series gaming laptop, the MSI GF Series 15.6-inch laptop is available for Rs. 79,990 (MRP Rs. 99,990). That's a decent discount for a laptop that's powered by Intel's 8th generation Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It features a combination of a 1TB mechanical hard drive and a 128GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and features a 15.6-inch display. You can get another discount worth up to Rs. 20,000 by exchanging your old machine with your purchase. The laptop features Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with Cooler Boost 4 cooling solution.

Price: Rs. 79,990 (MRP Rs. 99,990)

Lenovo Legion K200 gaming keyboard

The Lenovo Legion K200 gaming keyboard is available at ₹1,599 (MRP ₹7,999) as part of the Flipkart Freedom Sale right now. The wired keyboard features a circulating backlight consisting of red, blue, and purple colours. It comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: ₹1,599 (MRP ₹7,999)

Kodak XSMART 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

Kodak's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to ₹39,999 (MRP ₹70,990), making it an alternative to the Mi TV 4 55-inch 4K smart LED TV. There's a bundled exchange offer available at limited locations. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It is powered by a quad-core processor and includes Wi-Fi connectivity options.

Price: ₹39,999 (MRP ₹70,990)

VU Iconium 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

Another alternative to the Mi TV 4 (in case you've run out of luck during flash sales) is the VU Iconium 55-inch 4K smart LED TV. It is currently available at a discounted price of ₹40,999 (MRP ₹57,000) as part of the Flipkart sale. You can get another instant discount worth up to ₹15,000 by exchanging your old television set. The TV runs Android 7.0-based custom skin.

Price: ₹40,999 (MRP ₹57,000)

