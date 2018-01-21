Flipkart has kicked off the Republic Day Sale, with deals and offers on all major product categories on the platform, from mobile phones to fashion and from laptops and TVs to home furnishings. The sale will run from 21 January to 23 January. The Republic Day sale includes exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers and card-specific cashback offers apart from regular discounts. Citibank credit and debit card users can get a cashback of 10 percent during the sale. The cashback is capped at Rs. 2,000 per card on a minimum transaction of Rs. 5,000. We've picked out some of the best deals in smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, LED TVs and more from the Flipkart sale.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google's second-generation Pixel phones are back at a discount on Flipkart's Republic Day Sale. The Pixel 2 is down to Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000). You can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,000 if you exchange your old smartphone with the purchase. If you pay using an HDFC Bank credit card, you'll get additional cashback of Rs. 8,000. In a similar fashion, the Pixel 2 XL is down to Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000). It comes bundled with an exchange offer that can take another Rs. 21,000 (maximum) off the discounted price. HDFC Bank credit card users can get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on the Pixel 2 XL. This is probably the best time to grab a Pixel 2 smartphone, thanks to this Flipkart sale.

Price: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000)

Samsung Series 6 49-inch curved LED TV

Add a fancy curved LED TV to your living room this year. The Samsung Series 6 49-inch curved LED TV is currently down to Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900) on Flipkart. If you want to exchange your old LED/LCD TV you can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 22,000 on your purchase. Citibank debit and credit card users can get an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000. The Samsung Series 6 curved smart LED TV comes with three HDMI slots and two USB slots. The TV features an auto depth enhancer feature that enhances the picture quality automatically by adjusting contract levels.

Price: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900)

Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB

The Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB console with three bundled games is down to Rs. 22,790 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Flipkart's Republic Day Sale. The offer comes with a bundled exchange offer which lets you take another Rs. 4,000 off (maximum) the discounted price by exchanging your old console. The free games that ship with the bundle include Assassin's Creed Origins, The Crew, and Steep.

Price: Rs. 22,790 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop

The Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 109,990) on Flipkart’s Republic Day sale. The powerful gaming laptop is powered by the seventh generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a standard 1TB mechanical hard drive along with a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and includes an Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1050Ti graphics card with 4GB worth of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 109,990)

Apple iPhone 7 32GB

If you're looking to grab an iPhone at a price point of Rs. 40,000 this year, the iPhone 7 is a safe bet. Currently down to Rs. 40,999 (MRP Rs. 49,000), the iPhone 7 still features enough juice to last another few years without slowing things down. The bundled exchange offer can take another Rs. 18,000 (maximum) off the discounted price, via the Flipkart sale. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by the A10 chip. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera along with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 40,999 (MRP Rs. 49,000)

Google Chromecast 2

The Google Chromecast 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,601 (MRP Rs. 3,399) in one of the Flipkart sale offers. The Chromecast 2 allows you to stream content on your big-screen LED TV. You'll simply need to hook it up to an HDMI slot in your TV, along with a USB power connection. It can help you convert your regular boring LED TV into a refreshingly alive smart LED TV. You'll be able to stream content from online streaming services directly on your TV using your smartphone as a controller.

Price: Rs. 2,601 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

VU 49-inch full HD LED TV

The VU 49-inch full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 40,000) is among the Flipkart sale offers. The bundled exchange offer promises another discount of up to Rs. 22,000. The VU 49-inch LED TV comes with two HDMI slots and two USB slots. The TV comes with standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 40,000)

Lenovo K8 Plus 32GB

The Lenovo K8 Plus 32GB has been discounted by Rs. 2,000 on the Flipkart sale this weekend, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999). You can exchange your old smartphone and get another discount of up to Rs. 8,500. The Lenovo K8 Plus features a 5.2-inch full HD display. It comes with a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

The older Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is down to Rs. 35,900 (MRP Rs. 41,900) on Flipkart sale. The bundled exchange offer can help take another Rs. 18,000 (maximum) off the listed price. The Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch quad HD display. It is powered by the Exynos 8890 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. There's a 12-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: 35,900 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

