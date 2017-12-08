The ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale has brought new deals and discounts to a handful of flagship smartphone models. The Flipkart sale includes some eye-catching deals on Apple iPhone X, Xiaomi Mi A1, Google Pixel 2, and others. Also, the online marketplace is giving away an additional 10 percent discount with SBI credit card (up to Rs. 1,600 on a minimum cart value of Rs. 4,999). The Flipkart sale is also offering exchange discounts, buyback guarantees, no-cost EMIs, among others to make the listing even attractive. We have this time chosen the best Flipkart sale offers on mobile devices that you can pick today. It is worth noting here that the sale will last till Saturday, December 9.

iPhone X 64GB

The iPhone X 64GB has a Rs. 5,000 discount for SBI credit card users, bringing its price down to Rs. 84,000 from Rs. 89,000. You can also get a discount of up to Rs. 18,000 on an exchange of your old smartphone. OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T users will get an additional Rs. 3,000 off on the exchange value of their smartphones. If you exchange the OnePlus 3T and use an SBI credit card, you can get the iPhone X for as low as Rs. 70,550. The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip. Further, there are two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the rear and features such as Face ID and wireless charging.

Price: Rs. 84,000 (MRP Rs. 89,000)

Xiaomi Mi A1

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is discounted at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. On exchange of your old handset, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 12,000. The Flipkart sale is also offering you a straight discount of Rs. 1,600 when purchasing the Mi A1 using an SBI credit card. Additionally, you can get buyback guarantee at Rs. 99. The Xiaomi Mi A1 features a 5.5-inch full HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with an octa-core 2GHz CPU and 4GB RAM. The handset sports a dual camera setup and comes under Google's Android One programme.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Google Pixel 2 64GB

Google Pixel 2 has received one of the sweetest deals during the Flipkart sale and is available with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000). You can get an additional discount of Rs. 10,000 by making payment using any debit or credit card and another discount of up to Rs. 18,000 by giving your old smartphone. OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T users will get an additional Rs. 3,000 off on the exchange value of their smartphones. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch full HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset has a 12.2-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 61,000)

Apple iPhone 8 64GB

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is available for as low as Rs. 68,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. You can receive a discount of Rs. 1,600 when purchased through an SBI credit card. Also, there is a buyback guarantee for an additional Rs. 99 that promises you to offer an exchange value of Rs. 35,000 on the online marketplace. The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and is powered by an Apple A11 Bionic chip. It has a dual camera setup with a pair of 12-megapixel image sensors and a 7-megapixel front camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 68,999 (MRP Rs. 73,000)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 price is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) during the Flipkart sale. You can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,600 if you pay through an SBI credit card. Also, the handset comes with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18,000. OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T users will get an additional Rs. 3,000 off on the exchange value of their smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 is available for Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 46,000) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. You can get a discount of up to Rs. 23,000 upon exchanging your smartphone. Making the payment through an SBI credit card offers you a Rs. 1,600 discount. The Galaxy S7 has a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display and is powered by an Exynos 8890 chip, paired with a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB onboard storage. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 46,000)

Moto X4

During Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale, Moto X4 is priced at Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,000 on the exchange of your old smartphone. Also, there is an instant discount of Rs. 1,600 on purchasing the smartphone using an SBI credit card. Airtel is additionally offering up to 340GB data. The Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch full HD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone has a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera sensors on the back and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Moto C Plus

The Moto C Plus price is down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999) during the Flipkart sale. You can get up to Rs. 5,500 off on exchange and Rs. 1,600 off on purchasing through an SBI credit card. The Moto C Plus has a 5-inch HD display and is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999)