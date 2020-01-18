Flipkart's Republic Day Sale 2020 is now live for Plus members. Flipkart's first big sale of the year will go live for everyone else at midnight tonight. The four-day sale will bring hundreds of discounts and offers on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 will also offer 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders and Kotak Bank debit and credit card users. Remember, all these deals below are only available for Flipkart Plus members right now.

Flipkart Republic Day 2020 Sale – Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XS 64GB

Apple's iPhone XS is now down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900) during Flipkart's Republic Day 2020 sale. It might be a slightly older phone but if you were waiting for an iPhone to buy with a budget of Rs. 49,999, the iPhone XS isn't a terrible option at this price point. You can save another Rs. 14,050 (maximum) from the listed price by swapping your old smartphone with your purchase. ICICI Bank credit card users and Kotak Mahindra Bank debit and credit card users can avail a 10 percent additional discount.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

Redmi K20

Xiaomi's popular Redmi K20 smartphone is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) during Flipkart's Republic Days sale. This is the same price we saw during previous sales on Flipkart. In case you missed it, here's another chance. The Redmi K20 comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's older Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB) smartphone is down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9810 chipset, supported with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series has again received discounts on Flipkart during the Flipkart Republic Days 2020 sale. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now. It's worth mentioning here that Google launched its Pixel 4 series phones last year, but they won't be coming to India. These discounts on Google Pixel 3a series phones are better than the previous sale.

Price: Starting at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is selling at Rs. 29,999 during Flipkart's sale. The gaming smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) is selling Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart Republic Day 2020 sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on Flipkart right now. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Asus 6Z is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,050 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Republic Day 2020 sale on Flipkart this week. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 10,750 (maximum) from the listed price. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent additional discount when you pay for your purchase online using any payment method.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during Flipkart's Republic Day special sale this week. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,050 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Flipkart Republic Day 2020 Sale – Best offers on electronics

Samsung The Frame smart TV

Samsung's The Frame QLED smart TV is back in stock at a discounted price of Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900). In case you missed the deal during the last sale on Flipkart, here's another chance. The Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV is loaded with features and its biggest highlight is its ambient Art Mode that lets you use the TV even while it's turned off.

Price: Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900)

Apple iPad (6th generation)

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). This iPad comes with a 9.7-inch display and an 8-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports Apple Pencil.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

