Flipkart National Shopping Days sale has kicked off for everyone, hours after offering exclusive early access to Flipkart Plus members, being held on the occasion of India's upcoming Independence Day. The National Shopping Days sale on Flipkart includes discounts and bundled offers on popular mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and other products. The Flipkart National Shopping Days sale will be open until August 10 and takes on Amazon's Freedom Sale which kicked off earlier today. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,500) to the bank's credit and debit card users.

The Flipkart National Shopping Days sale includes hundreds of great offers and discounts, but not all of these offers are worth your time or money. We've scanned a large number of deals to bring you the best deals you can grab on Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale right now.

Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale – Best offers on mobile phones

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart isn't offering a flat discount on the Vivo Z1 Pro but you can still grab a discount of Rs. 1,000 if you pay for your purchase using any online payment method during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. That's still a decent deal for the phone that was just recently introduced in India. The Vivo Z1 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

You can now grab it for as low as Rs. 13,990 during the Flipkart sale. Use the bundled exchange offer and you can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,500 on the Vivo Z1 Pro. Paying with an ICICI Bank debit or credit card can make the deal even sweeter by another 10 percent.

Apple iPhone XS

The iPhone XS 64GB is down to Rs. 78,999 (MRP Rs. 99,900) during the Flipkart Independence Day sale. You can grab another instant discount worth Rs. 17,900 (maximum) by swapping your old smartphone with your purchase. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail an extra discount worth 10 percent while Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent 'unlimited' cashback.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google's Pixel 3a XL is available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,000) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale this week. The most recent price cut brought down Pixel 3a XL's price to Rs. 40,999 in June this year. During the sale, you can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 17,900 as an additional discount with the Google Pixel 3a XL. In case you were waiting on a discount on the Pixel 3a XL, now seems like a good time to buy one.

Black Shark 2 (6GB, 128GB)

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999) on Flipkart right now. The gaming phone was launched in India at Rs. 39,999. If you're in the market for a smartphone built specifically for high-end gaming, the Black Shark 2 looks like a decent option at this price. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI payment option and a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 17,900 off during the National Shopping Days sale this week.

Honor 20

The Honor 20 is also available with discounts and bundled offers during the Flipkart sale this week. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the phone is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999). The bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal by another Rs. 17,900 (maximum). Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch display and four rear cameras along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Honor 8X

Honor's affordable smartphone, the Honor 8X, is down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) once again on Flipkart during the National Shopping Days sale. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with a maximum discount of Rs. 10,500 with the Honor 8X.

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (3GB, 32GB) is selling at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. There's a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Honor 20i

The 4GB RAM, 128GB variant of the Honor 20i is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Flipkart during the National Shopping Days sale this week. You can exchange an old smartphone and get up to Rs. 12,000 as an additional instant discount. The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.

Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale – Best offers on electronics

Apple iPad 6th generation

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000) on Flipkart during the ongoing National Shopping Days sale. This is the same price we've seen during Flipkart's previous online sales this year. In case you missed out earlier, this seems like to a good chance to grab the 9.7-inch iPad. This variant of the iPad supports Apple Pencil.

Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft's Surface Go is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,999) on Flipkart right now. The Windows 10-based tablet is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The 2-in-1 hybrid laptop comes with a 10-inch touchscreen display. You can swap an old tablet and get up to Rs. 7,500 additional discount.

MSI Prestige Series 14-inch laptop

In the market for a thin and light laptop? The MSI Prestige Series 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990) during Flipkart's National Shopping Days sale. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. You can get rid of your old laptop (in working condition) and get up to Rs. 28,000 extra discount on the laptop. Paying with an ICICI Bank debit or credit card will fetch you an additional discount of 10 percent.

VU Pixelight 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV

The VU Pixelight 50-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 42,000) on Flipkart right now. The big-screen TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. VU has added a new 'cricket mode' to its Pixelight TVs which optimizes the TV's brightness and picture settings that somehow enhances your cricket watching experience. Despite the marketing jargon, this is still a pretty decent price for a big-screen 4K smart LED TV right now.