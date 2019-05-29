Flipkart is running another sale this month with deals and offers on mobile phones. The Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest sale will continue through May 31. In case you missed out the Big Shopping Days 2019 sale earlier this month, the new Month-End Mobiles Fest sale offers yet another chance to grab your favourite smartphone at a discount. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with Axis Bank to offer an additional 5 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. The discount is only valid on EMI transactions though.

Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 series phones are currently available at discounted prices on Flipkart. The Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) while Google Pixel 3 (128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 80,000). The 64GB variant of the Pixel 3 is currently listed as 'out of stock' on Flipkart.

Besides the discount, Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 21,000 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail 5 percent additional discount on EMI transactions.

Price: Starting at Rs. 54,999

Apple iPhone X 64GB

The iPhone X (64GB) is again down to Rs. 66,499 (MRP Rs. 91,900) during Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. This is the same deal we saw during the Big Shopping Days sale earlier this month. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of Rs. 21,000 (maximum) when you swap your old phone with your purchase. The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip.

Price: Rs. 66,499 (MRP RS. 91,900)

Nokia 6.1

Flipkart claims it is offering the Nokia 6.1 at its 'lowest price ever during the Month-End Mobiles Fest sale this week. The Nokia 6.1 (3GB, 32GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 17,979). You can pair your purchase with the available exchange offer to grab another Rs. 6,950 (maximum) discount.

The Nokia 6.1 features a 5.5-inch full-HD display. It comes with a 16-megapixel primary camera and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 17,979)

Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite (3GB, 32GB) is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. The phone also comes with an exchange offer with a maximum instant discount of Rs. 9,700. The Honor 10 Lite features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel selfie camera. The phone comes with a 3,400mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale includes a discount on the Nokia 5.1 Plus as well. The phone, currently down to Rs. 8,199 (MRP Rs. 13,199), comes with a 5.8-inch HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option along with up to Rs. 8,050 as an instant discount when you swap your old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 8,199 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Samsung Galaxy J6 (4GB, 64GB)

Flipkart is again selling the Samsung Galaxy J6 at Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900). This is the same deal we saw during this month's Big Shopping Days sale. You can knock off another Rs. 8,950 (maximum) as an instant discount by exchange your old smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a 5.8-inch HD+ display and is powered by the company's Exynos 7870 SoC. It comes with a single 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900)

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N (4GB, 64GB) is again down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) during Flipkart's Month-End Mobiles Fest sale. The smartphone comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 659 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Honor 9N features a 3,000mAh battery and includes a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.