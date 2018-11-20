Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale kicked off on Monday and is going strong with exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and flat-out discounts on popular smartphones. The Flipkart sale, which will run till Thursday, is offering discounts and bundled deals on smartphones across all major price points. Some of these offers are similar to the ones we saw during previous festive season sales like the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. For the Mobiles Bonanza sale, Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer no-cost EMI options on select mobile phones. You can also make use of bundled exchange offers to add more value to your purchases.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: The best offers on mobiles right now

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

One of the hot favourites during previous festive season sales, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is again available at a discounted price the Flipkart sale on mobiles. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) while the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The one that's really worth buying is the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and it comes at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). All these phones also come with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Prices: Starting from Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale right now. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone has also started receiving Android 9.0 Pie update so in case you're looking for an affordable phone with the latest Android build, this seems like a good option. The Nokia 6.1 Plus also features a dual camera setup at the rear and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is currently available at Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999). To make it worthwhile, use the bundled exchange offer to get an instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,900 as part of the Flipkart sale. The Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone features a dual camera setup at the rear and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It also includes a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N is again down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) on Flipkart. The budget smartphone features a 5.84-inch display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The Honor 9N includes a Full View display along with a notch. On the camera side, the phone features a dual camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. If you're upgrading, you can get rid of your old phone and get up to Rs. 9,450 as an instant discount as part of the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Flipkart sale has the Nokia 5.1 Plus listed at a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199). The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. It comes with a 5.8-inch HD+ display along with a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone includes a 3,060mAh battery which should be decent enough to last an entire day, depending on your usage.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Galaxy On6

The Samsung Galaxy On6 is now selling at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 15,490) during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. It comes with a 5.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7870 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone features a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 15,490)

Motorola One Power

The Motorola One Power is going at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale right now. The phone has already started receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It also includes a massive 5,000mAh battery. If you're looking for a new phone with the latest Android build at the Rs. 16,000 price point, this is a decent option.

Price: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Moto X4

The Moto X4 is currently available at a low price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) on Flipkart during the Mobiles Bonanza sale. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch full-HD display and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone is powered by Android 8.0 Oreo (available as an update once you get the phone) and includes a 3,000mAh battery. It is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

