Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has just kicked off with deals on smartphones at just about every price point. This is the last major sale on smartphones this year, so in case you missed out on all the big sales this year, now you have another chance. Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale will run until Saturday, December 29. The four-day Flipkart sale will offer discounts, bundled offers, payment offers, and more on a large selection of mobile phones. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to its credit card users.

Here are our top picks from the best deals available on the first day of Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Poco F1

The Poco F1 by Xiaomi is again available at discounted prices on Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. In case you missed out during the last few sales, this is one more chance to grab the Poco F1 at a discount before the end of this year. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Poco F1 is available at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) while the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999).

The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is available at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 30,999). All variant of the Poco F1 come with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 15,800.

Price: Starting from Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro hasn't received a flat discount on Flipkart's sale but you can still grab a discount of Rs. 1,000 when you pay using any online payment method. This can bring down the price of the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant to Rs. 12,990 (usually Rs. 13,990) and the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant to Rs. 14,990 (usually Rs. 15,990). On top of that, the bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 13,800 (maximum) when you swap your old smartphone (in working condition).

Price: Starting from Rs. 12,990

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has also received a discount of Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart. The phone is now available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount while Axis Bank credit card users can receive 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 13,800 (maximum) from the listed price.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The 3,060mAh battery should be good enough to last a full day, depending on your usage pattern.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

HMD Global's Nokia 5.1 Plus is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199) during the Flipkart sale. This is similar to the festive season deals we saw earlier this year. You can take off another Rs. 9,000 (maximum) by swapping your old smartphone with the purchase.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Although Asus has launched the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India, the previous-generation ZenFone Max Pro M1 is still available as a cheaper option at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. If you're tight on budget and don't wish to spend an extra Rs. 4,000 to get the ZenFone Max Pro M2, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is still a decent pick.

Other variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 are also available at discounted prices on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) while the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Price: Starting from Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Motorola One Power

The Motorola One Power is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) on Flipkart right now. The bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal by another Rs. 13,800 (maximum). The Motorola One Power features a large 6.2-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. There's a dual camera setup at the rear along with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has already received Android 9.0 Pie update.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

iPhone XR

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the Apple iPhone XR (64GB). This is the first time we've seen a flat discount on the iPhone XR since it launched in India. Now available at Rs. 74,900 (MRP Rs. 76,900), the price is now similar to previous iPhone X deals we've seen earlier this year.

Although the discount is small, you can use the available bundled offers to make the deal better. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 13,800 as an additional instant discount when you swap your used smartphone. State Bank of India credit card users are also eligible for another 10 percent instant discount. Citibank and Axis Bank card users can avail additional instant discounts worth Rs. 1,407 and Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions respectively.

Price: Rs. 74,900 (MRP Rs. 76,900)

iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 is down to Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 52,370) on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale right now. This 32GB variant of the phone usually retails online at a price point of above Rs. 37,000. The bundled exchange offer comes with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,800.

The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion chip. It has a 12-megapixel primary camera at the rear along with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. If you're eyeing an affordable iPhone that still comes with a home button and a fingerprint sensor, this is what you could get.

Price: Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 52,370)

Pixel 2 XL

Flipkart is selling the Google Pixel 2 XL (4GB, 64GB) at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 45,499) as part of its Mobiles Bonanza sale right now. The phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can take off another Rs. 13,800 (maximum) from the listed price. If you don't fancy the new Pixel 3 series, this is a decent deal on the older-generation Pixel phone.

The Pixel 2 XL features a massive 6-inch QHD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 4GB RAM. It features a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs Android Oreo 8.0.1 out of the box but you can upgrade it to Android Pie once you get it.

Price: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 45,499)

Vivo X21

The Vivo X21 (6GB, 128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 36,990) on Flipkart sale right now. The most highlighted feature of the Vivo X21 is its in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo X21 is powered by Snapdragon 660 AI SoC, supported by 6GB RAM. The smartphone also features a dual camera setup at the rear as well as on the front. You can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,800 by exchanging an old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 36,990)

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Flipkart is also offering discounts and bundled offers on the new Google Pixel 3 series phones. As a part of Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, the Google Pixel 3 (64GB) is available at Rs. 66,500 (MRP Rs. 71,000) while the Google Pixel 3 XL is down to Rs. 78,500 (MRP Rs. 83,000). Both the phones also come with bundled exchange offers with up to Rs. 18,300 as an additional instant discount.

You can also make these deals sweeter by getting existing Pixel 3 series users to get you a special discount code that offers another instant discount of Rs. 7,000 over the existing discount.

Price: Starting from Rs. 66,500 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

