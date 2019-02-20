Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale is back with discounts and offers on a large selection of mobile phones. The five-day sale will run from today until February 23. Flipkart will be offering discounts, bundled exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and more on mobile phones across various price brackets. Flipkart has also tied up with Axis Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,500 per card) to the bank's credit and debit card users.

The Flipkart sale on mobile phones includes a large number of deals and offers, but not all of them are worth your time. We've scanned through the first day of the sale to bring you the best offers from the first day of the sale. Make sure you use the available bundled offers to add more value to your purchase.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale - Best mobile phone offers on day 2

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro (4GB, 64GB) is currently down to Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990) on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. This is the same price we've seen during previous Flipkart sales, so in case you missed out here's one more chance. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. The phone includes a 3,260mAh battery. As for the cameras, there's a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

In our review, the Vivo V9 Pro managed a score of 8 (out of 10). We loved the phone's fast facial recognition system and its battery life is pretty good. However, the phone struggles when it comes to capturing good photos and the UI feels bloated.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990)

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro (4GB, 64GB) is now available at Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) as part of Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The 6GB, 64GB variant is going at Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 16,990) right now. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,750. The Realme 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display.

In our review, the Realme 2 Pro managed a score of 8 (out of 10). We loved the phone's build quality and lively display. However, the low-light camera performance was pretty average.

Price: Starting from Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB, 64GB) is currently down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999). In case you need more RAM, the Redmi Note 6 Pro (6GB, 64GB) is available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999). Both the variants are also available with bundled exchange offers that can further sweeten the deal. You can also pay using a no-cost EMI option, available with select payment options. The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display and dual cameras at the front as well as at the back.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro has scored a score of 8 (out of 10) in our review. We loved the phone's battery life and the sturdy build quality. The phone's cameras are pretty decent too. However, ads on MIUI are irritating and we wish the phone came bundled with a fast charger.

Price: Starting from Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

iPhone XR

Flipkart is selling the iPhone XR (64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900). You can exchange your old smartphone and get another discount worth up to Rs. 13,750 with your purchase. Axis Bank credit and debit card users are also eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone XR on online marketplaces since it launched in India.

Price: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900)

ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus' ZenFone Max Pro M2 is currently down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999). The ZenFone Max Pro M2 features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange offers with discounts worth up to Rs. 13,750, depending on your old phone.

Price: Starting from Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N (3GB, 32GB) is currently down to Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999) as a part of Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The online marketplace is also selling the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Honor 9N at Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 15,999). The smartphone is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 SoC and features a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 3,000mAh battery and features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display.

Price: Starting from Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S10 series phones tomorrow, but if spending full price for the latest flagship isn't your thing, the old Galaxy S8 is going at Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990). The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch quad-HD+ display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 8895 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone includes a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

In case you missed it during previous sales, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199) on Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. If you're upgrading from an old phone and choose to exchange it on Flipkart, you can get another instant discount of Rs. 8,950 (maximum).

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is also a part of the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. Currently down to Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600), the Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and includes a dual rear camera setup. For all your selfies, the Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

ZenFone Lite L1

In case you're in the market for an affordable smartphone, the ZenFone Lite L1 is currently available at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999). You can exchange an old smartphone, in a working condition, and get up to Rs. 4,950 as an additional instant discount. The ZenFone Lite L1 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. There's a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 the ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.