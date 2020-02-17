Technology News
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2020 Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on iPhone XS, Realme XT, Galaxy A50, and More

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza 2020 sale promises 'lowest' prices on select smartphones this week.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 17 February 2020 10:26 IST
Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale has kicked off today with discounts on popular mobile phones

Highlights
  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale is now live with discounts, bundled offers
  • The sale will be open until February 21
  • Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent discount

Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale has kicked off with discounts and bundled offers on several popular smartphones. The five-day sale will offer regular discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on smartphones. In addition, Axis Bank customers can avail 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions. Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale will be open until February 21. In case you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade from an older device, this week seems like a good time to get one. Today, we've handpicked the best deals you can grab on Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2020: Best offers on smartphones available today

Samsung Galaxy A50
Flipkart is selling Samsung's Galaxy A50 (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) this week, during its Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Galaxy A50 features a triple rear camera setup and a Super AMOLED display. If you're looking to upgrade from an older smartphone, Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 12,950 as an additional instant discount on the purchase.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Apple iPhone XS
The iPhone XS is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900). This is similar to the previously discounted price we spotted on Flipkart during a sale earlier. In case you missed out, here's another chance to grab the iPhone XS at a low price. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,050 as an additional instant discount. The iPhone XS features a dual rear camera setup consisting of two 12-megapixel cameras along with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom
You can buy the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom at an effective price of Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 41,990) during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale this week. The extra Rs. 10,000 discount is valid if you pay online using any online payment method. You can further add value to your purchase by using the bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 14,050. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option on select payment methods.

Price: Rs. 26,990 (effective after prepaid discount)

Google Pixel 3a (4GB, 64GB)
What's a Flipkart sale without a decent deal on Google Pixel phones? This time around, the Google Pixel 3a (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). That's around Rs. 2,000 less than the last official price cut. The Google Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch full-HD+ display. It features a single 12.2-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Asus 6Z
Flipkart is promising the 'lowest price' on the Asus 6Z smartphone during its Mobiles Bonanza sale this week. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Asus 6Z is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999) during Flipkart's sale this week. The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC. As for the cameras, the Asus 6Z features two rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. On the front, there's a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary camera.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Realme XT
Realme XT is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale this week. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 chipset. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can further cut down the listed price by up to Rs. 14,050.

Price: Rs. 14,999(MRP Rs. 16,999)

Samsung Galaxy S9
Samsung's Galaxy S9 is again down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Walmart-owned online marketplace is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,050 if you're willing to exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. The Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch quad-HD+ display, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

