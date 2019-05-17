Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale has now entered its third day. The five-day sale includes discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of mobile phones and electronics. In case you're joining in late, there are still quite a few decent deals and offers available on mobile phones that you can still grab. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global's Nokia 6.1 Plus is again available at a low price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help take off another Rs. 13,750 (maximum) from the listed price. Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

In our review, we rewarded a score of 8 (out of 10) to the Nokia 6.1 Plus. We loved the phone's sleek form factor and great performance. It is an Android One-based phone which means you get almost no bloatware. Although we didn't quite like the camera performance in low-light conditions.

Price: Rs. 12,999(MRP Rs. 17,600)

Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB)

Oppo K1 (4GB, 64GB) is now down to Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,850. Oppo K1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC and features a dual rear camera setup. The phone also comes with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo K1 managed a score of 8 (out of 10) when we tested the smartphone. We loved the phone's crisp AMOLED display and battery life. The phone performed well when we tried out a few games on it. We didn't really like the lack of fast charging support and annoying spam from a few apps.

Price: Rs. 14,490 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Apple iPhone X 64GB

In case you missed Flipkart's previous sale on mobile phones, the iPhone X 64GB is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 66,499 (MRP Rs. 91,900). You can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 21,000 by swapping your old phone with the purchase. Pay using an HDFC Bank card and you'll be eligible for another instant discount worth 10 percent.

Price: Rs. 66,499 (MRP Rs. 91,900)

Samsung Galaxy J6 (4GB. 64GB)

Samsung's budget phone, Galaxy J6, is currently down to one of its lowest online prices ever. Currently going at Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900), the Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a 5.6-inch HD display and supports facial unlocking features. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 9,490 (MRP Rs. 12,900)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus is also available at a discounted price on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Currently down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199), the Nokia 5.1 Plus offers a decent value for money at this price point. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 9,700 (maximum) from the listed price.

When we reviewed the Nokia 5.1 Plus, we gave it a rating of 8 (out of 10). The phone performed very well and the battery life was pretty decent as well. The phone comes with a stylish design which is a good plus point at this price. But the phone couldn't take very good photos in low-light conditions.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Honor 9N

The Honor 9N is available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999). The budget smartphone from Honor comes with a 5.84-inch display and a dual rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Honor 9N is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,950 as an additional discount.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB)

Asus' ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) is down to its 'lowest price' ever on Flipkart. The phone is now selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, and it comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 offers pretty good value for money. In our review, the phone scored a rating of 9 (out of 10). The major plus points of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 include a great screen, good performance, and decent cameras. What doesn't work for the phone is the awkward camera app's interface and relatively disappointing battery life.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. Honor 10 Lite is powered by Huawei's Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and includes a 3,400mAh battery. Honor 10 Lite also comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

