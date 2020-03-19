Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 sale is back this week with hundreds of deals and bundled offers on a large selection of products. While the coronavirus pandemic is keeping everyone at home, Indian online marketplaces are luring customers with deep discounts. Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale will be open until March 22 and promises 'lowest' prices on bestselling mobile phones apart from deals on TVs, laptops, speakers, headphones, and more. We've handpicked some of the best tech deals you can grab during Flipkart's big sale this week.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days 2020 sale: Best offers available today

iPhone XS

Apple's iPhone XS is down to Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. This is similar to the previous Mobiles Bonanza sale Flipkart hosted earlier this year. In case you missed it, this seems like a good chance to grab the iPhone XS at a discounted price. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 12,100 off with the bundled exchange offer.

Price: Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 is now selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days 2020 sale this week. The gaming smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 12GB of RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 12-megapixel secondary camera sensor. On the front, there's a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 12,000 on the listed price of the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (128GB), bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 24,990. The discount is applicable on all prepaid orders which means you can use any online payment method. SBI credit card users will be able to grab another 10 percent instant discount during checkout. What's more? Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 12,100 off with the bundled exchange offer.

Price: Rs. 24,990 (effective after cashback)

Google Pixel 3a

What's a Flipkart sale without deals on Pixel smartphones? The Google Pixel 3a is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. The Pixel 3a is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 670 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12.2-megapixel primary camera at the back along with an 8-megapixel front camera. With the bundled exchange offer, you can grab another discount worth up to Rs. 12,100.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Asus 6Z

Asus' 6Z is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) on Flipkart right now. The smartphone features a dual flip camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. Asus 6Z is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and a 6.39-inch full-HD+ display.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

LG G7+ ThinQ

The LG G7+ ThinQ (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 55,000) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a 6.1-inch quad-HD+ display and a 3,000mAh battery. As for the cameras, there's a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 55,000)

Vivo Z1x 64GB

The Vivo Z1x smartphone is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) right now. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 712 chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display and a 4,500mAh battery. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 12,100 as an additional instant discount using the bundled exchange offer.

Price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

JBL Flip 3

The JBL Flip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,699 on Flipkart right now. SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount, valid on EMI transactions as well. The JBL Flip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a 3,000mAh rechargeable battery and is rated IPX5 which means it can take a few splashes of water.

Price: Rs. 5,699 (MRP Rs. 9,990)

Ambrane Bass Twins truly wireless earphones

If you're looking for a new pair of truly wireless earphones that don't blow a hole in your wallet, the entry-level Ambrane Bass Twins truly wireless earphones are selling at Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 2,499) on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale this week. The earphones promise 14 hours of playtime with the charging case involved and up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Price: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus

If you're looking to settle for an older flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days 2020 sale this week. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is also selling at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000) during this week's Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Lenovo K10 Plus

Looking for an affordable smartphone? The Lenovo K10 Plus is down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) this week during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. If you've got an old smartphone to give away, Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,850 with the bundled exchange offer.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Samsung The Frame TV

Another hot favourite during Flipkart's promotional sales is the Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart TV. Currently down to Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900), the 4K smart QLED TV comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. You can also swap your old TV and get up to Rs. 5,000 as an additional instant discount on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900)

