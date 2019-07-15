Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale has kicked off for Flipkart's Plus members. The sale will open for everyone else at 12pm (noon) today. Flipkart is looking to take on Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale with its four-day sale. The Big Shopping Days sale includes deals and offers on popular mobile phones, laptops, electronics, TVs, and other major product categories. Flipkart has teamed up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount (maximum Rs. 1,750) to the bank's credit card users. Flipkart's big sale will end on Thursday, July 18.

The Big Shopping Days sale will offer discounts on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, computers, accessories, and other products along with bundled exchange and payment offers. While it can get a little difficult to navigate such large sales, we've handpicked some of the best deals you can grab right now on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale – best offers available on day 1

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S (3GB, 32GB) is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (Regular Price: Rs. 10,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal by another Rs. 9,500 (maximum) discount when you swap your old phone with the purchase.

The Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Redmi Note 7S is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Price: Rs. 9,999

Google Pixel 3

The Google Pixel 3 (64GB) is selling at Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale this week. The bundled exchange offer promises a maximum additional discount worth Rs. 17,900. If you buy the Pixel 3, you can also grab a Google Home Mini at 50 percent discount during the sale.

Google's Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera and two front-facing cameras with 8-megapixel sensors.

Price: Rs. 49,999

Honor 8C

Huawei sub-brand Honor's affordable phone, Honor 8C, is now selling at Rs. 7,999 on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale. The bundled exchange offer comes with an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,350. You can save more money by paying with an SBI credit card.

Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Honor 8C comes with an eye-care mode that can help protect your eyes during extended usage.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Honor 20i

Honor 20i is the most affordable phone in the company's new Honor 20 series. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on when you buy the Honor 20i and pay for it online using any payment mode. You can swap your old smartphone and get additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,500.

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a powerful triple camera setup at the rear along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (effective after discount on prepaid orders)

Realme 3 Pro Realme 3 Pro is now down to Rs. 13,499 (Regular Price: Rs. 13,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. While that may seem like a small discount, you could still add more value to your purchase by using the available exchange offer. Make your payment with an SBI credit card and you can avail additional 10 percent instant discount.

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. There's a dual-camera setup at the back along with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone comes with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Price: Rs. 13,499

Motorola One Power

The Motorola One Power (4GB, 64GB) is selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Motorola One Power is an Android One-based smartphone that features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with two rear cameras and a 12-megapixel single front-facing camera. Motorola One Power is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 10,999

Vivo V9 Youth

The Vivo V9 Youth has also received a discount on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale today. The phone is now priced at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) during the sale. Vivo V9 Youth (4GB, 32GB) comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 SoC. The phone includes a 3,260mAh battery and features a dual rear camera setup. Flipkart's bundled exchange offer comes with a maximum instant discount of Rs. 9,500 for the Vivo V9 Youth.

Price: Rs. 9,990

Apple Watch Series 4 40mm

The 40mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 4 is now down to Rs. 34,900 (MRP Rs. 40,900) during the Big Shopping Days sale this week. This is similar to the previously discounted price we've seen during sales on Flipkart earlier this year. In case you missed it, here's another chance. The Apple Watch Series 4 features a larger display compared to its predecessor. It comes with built-in GPS and is powered by Apple's S4 chipset.

Price: Rs. 34,900

Asus ZenBook 13

The Asus ZenBook 13 (UX331UAL) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,490 (MRP Rs. 78,990) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The thin-and-light laptop comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD display with anti-glare coating. It is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. There's a 256GB SSD inside the laptop, and it runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 44,490

Acer Nitro 5 Spin 15.6-inch laptop

Acer's Nitro 5 Spin hybrid laptop is down to Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 76,445) on Flipkart right now. You can exchange your old laptop and get up to Rs. 7,500 as an instant discount. The Acer Nitro 5 Spin comes with a 15.6-inch display and is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The laptop ships with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 50,990

Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999) on Flipkart right now. The smart speaker is powered by Google Assistant. You can use it to stream music from popular online music streaming services, ask questions, set reminders, or even get timely news updates.

Price: Rs. 2,499

