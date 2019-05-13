Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is set to kick off from tomorrow. The sale will open for Flipkart's Plus members at 8pm on Tuesday and for everyone else at midnight 12am on Wednesday. The five-day sale will bring a number of offers on smartphones, TVs, laptops, speakers, headphones, accessories, and other products. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's debit and credit card users.

In the days leading up to the sale, Flipkart has been revealing upcoming offers on smartphones. Apart from promising the 'lowest prices ever' on smartphones, Flipkart will also bring bundled exchange and payment offers during the Big Shopping Days sale. The sale will run from May 15 to May 19.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale - Top deals on smartphones revealed so far

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale promises great prices on smartphones. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will be down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) while the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199). The Samsung Galaxy J6 (4GB, 64GB) will be available at its 'lowest price' of Rs. 9,490 (12,900).

Asus' ZenFone Max Pro M1 (4GB, 64GB) will also be available at its 'lowest price ever' during the Big Shopping Days sale this week. The phone will be priced at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be available with prices starting as low as Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999).

The ZenFone Max M2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during the sale. In addition, Flipkart will also offer its complete mobile protection plans with Asus phones at prices starting from Rs. 9.

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale will offer discounts on a bunch of budget smartphones. The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 will be down to Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999) while the Lenovo A5 will be available at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 6,999). The Honor 7s will be available at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999) during the sale.

Honor's smartphones will also be a part of Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. The Honor 8X will be sold at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) while the Honor 10 Lite will be down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). The Honor 9 Lite will be available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999).

Flipkart's teaser page for the Big Shopping Days sale claims that the Oppo A3s (4GB) will be available at an 'incredible' price during the sale, without revealing the actual discounted price. Xiaomi's Redmi 6 will be sold at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999) while the Redmi Y2 will go at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499).

In case you're planning to exchange an old smartphone with your purchase, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will offer additional instant discounts worth up to Rs. 6,000 on the Vivo V11 Pro, Moto G7, and the Vivo V15 Pro.

Apple's iPhone XR will also be a part of the Big Shopping Days sale this week, according to the teaser page on Flipkart. The Walmart-owned company claims its sale will offer the 'most awaited deals on iPhone'.

Besides smartphones, Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will also include deals and offers on TVs and appliances. The online marketplace will offer discounts worth up to 75 percent on TVs and appliances from Mi, Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and other brands.

Flipkart will also offer up to 80 percent discount on select laptops, cameras, and other electronics. In addition, several bundled offers such as no-cost EMI, extended warranty, and exchange offers will be available with select products during the sale.

In addition to regular discounts, Flipkart will also hold a number of flash sales during the Big Shopping Days sale. These limited-period sales will offer attractive discounts on select products, but you've got to ensure you arrive early to make the most of these sales.

In case you're planning to buy products during the Big Shopping Days sale, stay tuned to our updates as we'll be bringing you the best deals and offers once the sale goes live.

