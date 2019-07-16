Amazon and Flipkart are currently running limited-period sales in India, with deals and offers on hundreds of products. Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale and Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale are offering discounts and exchange offers on a number of popular mobile phones. Flipkart sale will be open until July 18 while Amazon sale ends at midnight tonight. In case you're looking to buy a new smartphone or if you want to upgrade from an old phone, these sales are a good time to grab your favourite smartphone.

Amazon, Flipkart sales – the best offers on mobile phones right now

Samsung Galaxy M30

Amazon's Prime Day sale includes a discount on the Samsung Galaxy M30. The phone is now available at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490) to Amazon's Prime subscribers. That's Rs. 1,000 less than its initial launch price. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 10,400 off. Samsung Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a triple camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 features a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging.

In our review, the Galaxy M30 scored a rating of 8 on a scale of 10. We loved the phone's crisp Super AMOLED display and the solid battery life. However, the phone doesn't fare well when it comes to low-light photography.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S (3GB, 32GB) is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal by another Rs. 9,500 (maximum) discount when you swap your old phone with the purchase.

The Redmi Note 7S received a rating of 8 (out of 10) in our in-depth review earlier this year. We loved the phone's premium design, decent battery life, and good camera performance. However, we're not fans of spammy ads on MIUI, even though Xiaomi says it's working on making things better. The phone doesn't come with a fast charger either.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 18,499) during Amazon's Prime Day sale in India. The bundled exchange offer promises up to Rs. 10,400 as an additional instant discount when you swap your old mobile phone with your purchase. The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. This particular variant comes with 64GB of onboard storage and a 3,060mAh battery.

During our tests, the Nokia 6.1 performed pretty decently. We loved the phone's performance and its vibrant display. Android One ensures the phone doesn't suffer from bloatware. However, the Nokia 6.1 Plus didn't impress us with its low-light camera performance.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 18,499)

Realme U1

Realme U1 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. The phone launched with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 in India last year, but then received a price cut which brought down the price to Rs. 9,999. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,050 off as an instant discount.

In our review, the Realme U1 managed to grab a rating of 8 (out of 10). The budget smartphone offers smooth performance and good looks. We liked its bright and crisp display and camera performance in daylight, but we wished it could do better under low-light conditions.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 (4GB, 64GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. Mi A2 is Xiaomi's second Android One-based smartphone in India. It's worth mentioning here that the Mi A3 launch is just around the corner.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499)

Redmi Y3

Amazon's Prime Day sale offers a discount on the Redmi Y3 as well. Xiaomi's budget smartphone, the Redmi Y3, is now selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) for a limited period. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 8,050 (maximum) from the listed price. The Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. You can save more money by paying with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Honor Y9 (2019)

The Honor Y9 (2019) is now down to Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) during the Prime Day 2019 sale in India. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its recent price cut in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display running at a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Honor Y9 (2019) features two cameras at the back and two on the front. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Google Pixel 3

The Google Pixel 3 (64GB) is selling at Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale this week. The bundled exchange offer promises a maximum additional discount worth Rs. 17,900. If you buy the Pixel 3, you can also grab a Google Home Mini at 50 percent discount during the sale.

Google's Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12.2-megapixel rear camera and two front-facing cameras with 8-megapixel sensors.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

Honor 8C

Huawei sub-brand Honor's affordable phone, Honor 8C, is now selling at Rs. 7,999 on Flipkart during the Big Shopping Days sale. The bundled exchange offer comes with an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,350. You can save more money by paying with an SBI credit card.

Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Honor 8C comes with an eye-care mode that can help protect your eyes during extended usage.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Honor 20i

Honor 20i is the most affordable phone in the company's new Honor 20 series. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on when you buy the Honor 20i and pay for it online using any payment mode. You can swap your old smartphone and get additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,500.

The Honor 20i features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a powerful triple camera setup at the rear along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (effective after discount on prepaid orders)

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro is now down to Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 15,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. While that may seem like a small discount, you could still add more value to your purchase by using the available exchange offer. Make your payment with an SBI credit card and you can avail additional 10 percent instant discount.

The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. There's a dual-camera setup at the back along with a 25-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone comes with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

Price: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Motorola One Power

The Motorola One Power (4GB, 64GB) is selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. Motorola One Power is an Android One-based smartphone that features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with two rear cameras and a 12-megapixel single front-facing camera. Motorola One Power is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

