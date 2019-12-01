Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is back once again. Flipkart's big sale includes hundreds of deals and offers on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and more. The Big Shopping Days sale will run until December 5. Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,250) on purchases above Rs. 4,999. The five-day sale also includes bundled exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options on most electronics and home appliances. We've picked out some of the best deals and offers you can grab on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale right now.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2019 - Best offers on mobile phones

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB, 64GB) is selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. The phone received a price cut in India back in October this year, bringing down the price of this variant to Rs. 11,999. You can score an additional 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and up to Rs. 10,800 off if you exchange your old smartphone with the purchase.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Realme 5 Pro

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale isn't offering any flat discount on the Realme 5 Pro but you can still grab it at Rs. 1,000 less than the listed price if you pay online using any payment method. You can also sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 10,800 using the bundled exchange offer. Realme 5 Pro features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (effective after discount)

Vivo Z1 Pro

The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Z1 Pro is selling at Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale this week. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 10,800 off as an instant discount. HDFC Bank card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on regular and EMI transactions. No-cost EMI payment options are available with select credit cards.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Redmi K20

Xiaomi's popular Redmi K20 smartphone is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. This is the same price we saw during Xiaomi's limited-period sale some time back. In case you missed it, here's another chance.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's older Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB) smartphone is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9810 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2019 - Best deals on electronics

Apple iPad (6th generation)

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). Flipkart claims there are only a "few left" so make sure you grab one before these sell out. This iPad comes with a 9.7-inch display and an 8-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera. It supports Apple Pencil.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Google Nest Hub

Google recently launched its Nest Hub in India at Rs. 9,999. Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale is selling Google's 'ultimate digital photo frame' at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 this week. Google Nest Hub is a voice-controlled smart display that lets you control smart home appliances and works with up to 6 users with personalized settings. You could think of it as a Google Home with a display.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Apple MacBook Air

The iconic MacBook Air (older version) is again down to Rs. 54,990 during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. The laptop also comes with an exchange offer which can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 20,000. MacBook Air is powered by Intel Core i5 (fifth-generation) CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs macOS Sierra out-of-the-box. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount.

Price: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 84,900)

VU Ultra 40-inch full-HD smart LED TV

In the market for an affordable smart TV? VU's Ultra 40-inch smart LED TV is down to Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 27,000). That's around Rs. 2,000 less than its usual selling price online. If you have an old TV lying around, you could get an extra discount worth up to Rs. 6,000. The VU Ultra 40-inch smart LED TV comes with Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and other streaming apps.

Price: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.