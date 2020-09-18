Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale is back this week. The sale will be open until September 20, and will include hundreds of deals on top mobile phones, laptops, TVs, speakers, and more. The three-day sale is expected to be Flipkart's last big sale before its upcoming festive season sales kick off. If you're looking to pick up something, we've selected some of the best deals and offers available on Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale today. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,250 per card) to the bank's credit card users.

Flipkart Big Saving Days September 2020 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple's iPhone SE (2020) is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2020 sale this week. In case you're looking to switch to an iOS device at an affordable price point, the iPhone SE (2020) seems like a decent choice at this price point. It comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and a single 12-megapixel rear camera. It also includes a 7-megapixel front-facing camera, and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. You'll be able to upgrade it to iOS 14 as well.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500)

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung's Galaxy A21s is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2020 sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount worth up to Rs. 14,250 when you exchange your old device with your purchase. You can also pair your purchase with Google's Nest Mini and grab it for as low as Rs. 1,999. Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera setup and a massive 5,000mAh battery

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Realme 6

Realme 6 recently received a price cut in India, after the launch of Realme 7 series phones in the country. But in case you were on the fence, the available bundled offers during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale in September can help change your mind. Realme 6 (6GB, 64GB) is currently selling at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999). You can pair your purchase with an exchange offer and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,250. SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount as well.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro is again available at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) on Flipkart's sale. The Big Saving Days sale includes a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 17,500. Redmi K20 Pro features a large 6.39-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It includes a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Oppo A9 2020

If you're in the market for an affordable Android smartphone, the Oppo A9 2020 is down to Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2020 sale this week. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 13,450 as an additional instant discount with your purchase. Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale - Best offers on laptops

Acer Aspire 7

If you're looking for a powerful, yet somewhat affordable, laptop for your work-from-home and gaming needs, the Acer Aspire 7 is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 84,599) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2020 sale. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display, and is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 processor. It includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, with Windows 10 pre-installed. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 57,990 (MRP RS. 84,599)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

In case you're in the market for something more powerful, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop is down to Rs. 78,990 (MRP Rs. 1,15,390) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days September 2020 sale. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with anti-glare coating and 250 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Intel's 10th generation Core i7 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM, and comes with a 1TB hard drive paired with a 256GB SSD. Windows 10 Home runs out-of-the-box and for graphics there's Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 78,990 (MRP Rs. 1,15,390)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Best offers on electronics

Samsung HW-T42E/XL 150W soundbar

While most big-screen TVs look great, they can sound horribly low. A decent soundbar can help fix this though. Samsung's HW-T42E/XL 150W sounder is down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990) during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart this week. The basic 2.1 channel soundbar comes with Bluetooth support and a remote control for basic operations.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Lenovo X18 TWS earphones

If you're eyeing an affordable pair of true wireless earphones, Lenovo's X18 TWS earphones are down to Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 8,999) on Flipkart right now. The earphones promise a total battery life of up to 24 hours, and a charging time of up to 3 hours. Lenovo X18 supports Bluetooth 5.0, and is rated IPX4 for water resistance.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Philips 43-inch full-HD smart TV

In case you missed it the last time around, Philips' 43-inch full-HD smart TV is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 55,990). SBI credit card users can avail an instant discount of 10 percent, while Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs. 500 on all prepaid transactions. You can swap your old TV and get up to Rs. 16,000 as another instant discount. The TV comes with Netflix, YouTube, and other apps pre-installed.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 55,990)

Will we see blockbuster deals on Amazon, Flipkart during this festive season? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.