Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale is back this week with hundreds of deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, speakers, and other electronics. If you missed this year's biggest festive season sales or are looking for a great New Year's gift for someone, this sale might be a good chance for you to grab something at a discounted price. Flipkart has tied up with SBI Cards to offer 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,500 per card) during the sale. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2020 sale today.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale December 2020 - Best offers on mobile phones

Poco X3 (Rs. 15,999)

Poco X3 is down to Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The Walmart-owned company is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,200 if you swap an old smartphone with your purchase. The Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. SBI cardholders can also avail a 10 percent additional instant discount.

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

In case you missed the festive season sale rush, Apple's iPhone XR is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale right now. You can also exchange an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,200. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch display, and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

Another deal that's back to the festive season sale price is the discount on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600) during its Big Saving Days 2020 sale. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,200. SBI cardholders can avail an additional instant discount worth 10 percent.

LG G8X (Rs. 25,990)

The LG G8X dual-screen phone is again down to Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. That's not the lowest price we've seen this year, but it's certainly a good deal in case you missed all the earlier sales. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs. 44,999)

Asus' ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. That's around Rs. 5,000 less than its usual online selling price. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can take off another Rs. 13,200 (maximum) from the discounted price. ROG Phone 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup, and a 24-megapixel front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

LG Velvet Dual Screen (Rs. 39,990)

The recently launched LG Velvet Dual Screen can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 39,990 if you pay online using any debit or credit card on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2020 sale. Consider the bundled exchange offer and the additional 10 percent discount for SBI cards, and you can end up with a fairly decent overall deal. LG Velvet Dual Screen is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 - Best offers on electronics

Apple HomePod (Rs. 16,900)

Apple's HomePod smart speaker is down to Rs. 16,900 (MRP Rs. 19,900) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. In case you missed earlier sales, this is a good chance to grab one at a discounted price. HomePod supports AirPlay 2 and is a great speaker in case you're already deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Asus VivoBook 14 (Rs. 40,990)

Asus' thin-and-light VivoBook 14 laptop is currently available at Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 54,990) on Flipkart. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 quad-core CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The 14-inch display supports a full-HD native resolution, and up to 200 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung 55-inch 4K smart LED TV (Rs. 62,590)

If you're eyeing a big-screen TV, Samsung's 55-inch smart LED TV (UA55TU8000KXXL) is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 62,590 (MRP Rs. 86,900) during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale this week. SBI cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount (up to Rs. 1,500). The TV runs on Tizen OS, and comes pre-installed with Netflix, Disney+ Hotter, YouTube, and other streaming apps.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 54,990)

Looking for a new gaming laptop? The MSI GF63 gaming laptop is down to Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 94,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. The laptop is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card, supported by 4GB of GDDR6 RAM.

