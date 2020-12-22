Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Tonight: All the Best Offers You Can Still Grab

You've got less than 12 hours to buy that last-minute Christmas or New Year's gift for a loved one.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 22 December 2020 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Tonight: All the Best Offers You Can Still Grab

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is still offering hundreds of deals on tech products

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will end at midnight tonight
  • SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals available right now

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will end at midnight tonight. In case you're looking to buy a last-minute Christmas gift or something to celebrate New Year's, this sale is a good chance to grab something at a discounted price. We've handpicked the best offers available on the last day of the sale. The Walmart-owned company has tied up with SBI Cards to offer 10 percent instant discount when using the bank's credit card. The discounts are also valid on EMI transactions. Given how dynamic the pricing is on these items, some of the products listed below might go out of stock or become more expensive, so if you see a deal you are interested in, don't wait too long before you click buy!

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020 - Best deals on smartphones

Poco X3 (Rs. 15,999)
Poco X3 is still selling at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The Walmart-owned company is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,200 if you swap an old smartphone with your purchase. The Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. SBI cardholders can also avail a 10 percent additional instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)
In case you missed the festive season sale rush, Apple's iPhone XR is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale right now. You can also exchange an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,200. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch display, and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)
Another deal that's back to the festive season sale price is the discount on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600) during its Big Saving Days 2020 sale. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,200. SBI cardholder can avail an additional instant discount worth 10 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600)

LG G8X (Rs. 25,990)
The LG G8X dual-screen phone is again down to Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. That's not the lowest price we've seen this year, but it's certainly a good deal in case you missed all the earlier sales. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000)

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs. 44,999)
Asus' ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. That's around Rs. 5,000 less than its usual online selling price. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can take off another Rs. 13,200 (maximum) from the discounted price. ROG Phone 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup, and a 24-megapixel front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

LG Velvet Dual Screen (Rs. 39,990)
The recently launched LG Velvet Dual Screen can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 39,990 if you pay online using any debit or credit card on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2020 sale. Consider the bundled exchange offer and the additional 10 percent discount for SBI cards, and you can end up with a fairly decent overall deal. LG Velvet Dual Screen is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 55,000)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale 2020 - Best offers on electronics

Asus VivoBook 14 (Rs. 42,990)
Asus' thin-and-light VivoBook 14 laptop is currently available at Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 54,990) on Flipkart. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 quad-core CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The 14-inch display supports a full-HD native resolution, and up to 200 nits of peak brightness.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 54,990)

Samsung 55-inch 4K smart LED TV (Rs. 63,750)
If you're eyeing a big-screen TV, Samsung's 55-inch smart LED TV (UA55TU8000KXXL) is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 63,750 (MRP Rs. 86,900) during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale this week. SBI cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount (up to Rs. 1,500). The TV runs on Tizen OS, and comes pre-installed with Netflix, Disney+ Hotter, YouTube, and other streaming apps.

Buy now at: Rs. 63,750 (MRP Rs. 86,900)

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 54,990)
Looking for a new gaming laptop? The MSI GF63 gaming laptop is down to Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 94,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. The laptop is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card, supported by 4GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 94,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Big Saving Days Sale, Flipkart sale
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
iPhone 12 Was Top Selling 5G Smartphone in October Despite Just 2 Weeks on Sale: Counterpoint
Samsung TV Plus With Free Content Access Reaching India and Other Markets in 2021

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Tonight: All the Best Offers You Can Still Grab
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  2. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  3. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  4. Redmi 9 Power Review
  5. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
  6. Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Sensor
  8. Google Photos Now Syncs Liked Images With Apple Photos
  9. HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 Laptop Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 74,999
  10. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 7 Launch Tipped for January; Company May Bring Multiple Snapdragon 888 Models by February
  2. Samsung TV Plus With Free Content Access Reaching India and Other Markets in 2021
  3. iPhone 12 Was Top Selling 5G Smartphone in October Despite Just 2 Weeks on Sale: Counterpoint
  4. The Mandalorian Season 3 Releasing ‘Pretty Soon’ After The Book of Boba Fett, Jon Favreau Says
  5. Facebook’s Small Advertisers Say They’re Hurt by AI Lockouts
  6. Vivo Y31 Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console, Specifications Leaked
  7. Mi 11 Launch Date Set for December 28, Geekbench Listing Suggests 12GB RAM
  8. Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Dell Join Facebook’s Legal Battle Against Israeli Hacking Company NSO After WhatsApp Hack
  9. Apple ‘Project Titan’ Targets Self-Driving Cars Production by 2024 With 'Next Level' Battery Technology, Say Sources
  10. Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India via Amazon, Company Site: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com