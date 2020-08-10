Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will end at midnight tonight. The five-day sale kicked off last week with hundreds of deals on mobile phones, smart TVs, laptops, and more. In case you were busy, you can still grab some decent deals on Flipkart today. We've handpicked some of the top deals and offers that are still available on Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount to Citibank credit and debit card users and ICICI Bank credit cardholders (capped at Rs. 1,500 per card).

Apart from flat discounts, you should also consider using the available bundled offers such as exchange and payment offers on Flipkart. These will further lower the overall effective price. Besides, Amazon is also running its Freedom Sale right now, so make sure you compare prices these before buying.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Top offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 45,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart's sale also includes an exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,450. If you've got an old phone to get rid of, you could save even more money. The iPhone XR is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera, along with a 7-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 45,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple's iPhone SE (2020) is still down to Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500) on Flipkart for the Big Saving Days sale. If you're looking to switch to iOS below the Rs. 40,000 mark, the iPhone SE (2020) is a good option if you're a fan of the older iPhone design. Flipkart's sale is offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 13,450 with the iPhone SE (2020). The phone is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip and comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Price: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500)

Oppo Reno 2

Flipkart's sale is offering Rs. 10,000 instant discount when you buy the Oppo Reno 2 and pay online. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout. This means you can buy the Oppo Reno 2 at an effective price of Rs. 28,990 (regular selling price Rs. 38,990) during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. Oppo Reno 2 comes with a slide-out 16-megapixel front camera and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (effective)

Redmi K20 Pro

The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Redmi K20 Pro is selling at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,650 using the bundled exchange offer. Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, and comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Best offers on electronics

Google Home Mini

Flipkart's fresh sale is offering another chance to grab the Google Home Mini at a discounted price of Rs. 2,299. Google Home Mini is a smart speaker powered by Google Assistant. You can use it to play music, ask questions, control smart home devices around your house, and more. It's a good alternative to Amazon's Echo Dot if you're thinking of starting a smart home setup while staying invested in the Google ecosystem.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV

Samsung's The Frame smart TV 55-inch model is down to Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2020 sale. That seems like a great price for a TV with such a large feature set. The TV comes with Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube apps. One of the key selling points of Samsung's The Frame TV is how it can be used as a massive digital frame when it's not being used, ideally in your living room.

Price: Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900)

Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Flipkart is selling the Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop at a discounted price of Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 84,599) as a part of its Big Saving Days 2020 sale. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 quad-core processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. Graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1650 card and the 15.6-inch display runs at full-HD resolution.

Price: Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 84,599)

Philips TAUT102BK True Wireless headset

Flipkart is selling Philips TAUT102BK true wireless earphones at a discounted price of Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999) during the Big Saving Days sale. ICICI Bank credit and Citibank credit and debit card users can avail an instant discount worth 10 percent, provided your overall cart value is above Rs. 3,000, which means it'll come in handy only if you're buying more stuff.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Will Amazon, Flipkart offer blockbuster sales in 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.