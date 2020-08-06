Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live, to take on Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale event in India. Flipkart's sale also promises hundreds of great deals on popular mobile phones, TVs, laptops, audio gear, and other electronics. While Flipkart's sale promises 'lowest' prices on bestselling phones, there aren't a lot of deals that are worth your time or money this time. There are a few good deals in the mix though. We've handpicked the best deals that you can grab on the first day of Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. The sale will be open until August 10.

Apart from flat discounts, Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is also offering 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card users and Citibank debit and credit card users. These discounts are capped at Rs. 1,500 per card, and aren't available for all products.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Best offers on mobile phones today

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. Flipkart's sale also includes an exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,450. If you've got an old phone to get rid off, you may end up saving even more money. The iPhone XR is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and comes with a single 12-megapixel primary camera along with a 7-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple's iPhone SE (2020) is also down to Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500) on Flipkart for the Big Saving Days sale. If you're looking to switch to iOS below the Rs. 40,000 mark, the iPhone SE (2020) sounds like a pretty decent option if you're a fan of the older iPhone design. Flipkart's sale is offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 13,450 with the iPhone SE (2020). The phone is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip and comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Price: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500)

Oppo Reno 2

Flipkart's sale is offering Rs. 10,000 instant discount when you buy the Oppo Reno 2 and pay online using any payment method. This means you can buy the Oppo Reno 2 at an effective price of Rs. 28,990 (regular selling price Rs. 38,990) during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. Oppo Reno 2 comes with a slide-out 16-megapixel front camera and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (effective)

LG V30+

The LG V30+ is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can knock off another Rs. 13,650 off the discounted price. Flipkart's sale is also offering 10 percent instant discount on ICIC Bank credit cards and Citibank credit and debit cards. You can also grab the Google Nest Mini at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999 when you buy this phone during Flipkart's sale.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000)

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale - Best offers on electronics

Apple HomePod

Flipkart is selling Apple HomePod smart speaker at a discounted price of Rs. 18,900 (MRP Rs. 19,900) during the Big Saving Days sale this week. This is the first time Apple's smart speaker is being sold at a lowered price in India ever since it was launched here. You can grab an additional 10 percent discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and Citibank credit and debit cards to make the deal even sweeter.

Price: Rs. 18,900 (MRP Rs. 19,900)

Google Home Mini

Flipkart's fresh sale is offering another chance to grab the Google Home Mini at a discounted price of Rs. 2,299. Google Home Mini is a smart speaker powered by Google Assistant. You can use it to play music, ask questions, control smart home devices around your house, and more. It's a good alternative to Amazon's Echo Dot if you're thinking of starting a smart home setup while staying invested in the Google ecosystem.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV

Taking about rehashing older deals, Samsung's flashy The Frame smart TV 55-inch model is down to Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2020 sale this week. That seems like a great price for a TV with such a large feature set and unique design. The TV comes with Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube apps. One of the key selling points of Samsung's The Frame TV is how it can be used as a massive digital frame when it's not being used, ideally in your living room.

Price: Rs. 81,999 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900)

Acer Aspire 7 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Flipkart is selling the Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop at a discounted price of Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 84,599) as a part of its Big Saving Days 2020 sale this week. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 quad-core processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. Graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1650 card and the 15.6-inch display runs at full-HD resolution.

Price: Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 84,599)

Boat Aavante Bar Bluetooth soundbar

If you're eyeing an affordable 2.1 channel soundbar for your TV, the Boat Aavante Bar is down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990) on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale right now. The soundbar comes with a remote control and promises 3D stereo surround sound. You can also play music on it from a mobile device or a laptop via a Bluetooth connection.

Price: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990)

Philips TAUT102BK True Wireless headset

Flipkart is selling Philips TAUT102BK true wireless stereo earphones at a discounted price of Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 5,999) during the Big Saving Days sale this week. ICICI Bank credit and Citibank credit and debit card users can avail an instant discount worth 10 percent, provided your overall cart value is above Rs. 3,000 which means it'll come in handy only if you're buying more stuff.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

