Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is back to take on Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 17 January 2022 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Flipkart's first big sale of the year brings discounts on phones, laptops, more

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is now open for everyone
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab on Big Saving Days sale
  • ICICI Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is back this week in a Republic Day special avatar. The six-day sale brings hundreds of great deals on mobile phones, electronics, home appliances, and other major product categories. Flipkart has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab on Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale today. You should also compare prices on Amazon Great Republic Day 2022 sale before making a purchase.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 41,999)
Apple iPhone 12 mini is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 59,900) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 11,750 as an additional instant discount on the iPhone 12 mini. iPhone 12 mini comes with a dual rear camera setup, and a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

Realme GT Master Edition (Rs. 25,999)
Flipkart is selling the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone for Rs. 25,999. During the Big Saving Days 2022 sale, you can get an additional discount worth Rs. 4,000 when you pay online using any debit or credit card. This brings down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 21,999. Realme GT Master Edition is also available with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,450.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

Realme C11 2021 (Rs. 7,499)
Realme C11 2021 (2GB, 32GB) is currently selling at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. You can also get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,950 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent additional instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days January 2022 sale: Best offers on electronics

Apple Watch SE 44mm (Rs. 28,900)
Apple Watch SE 44mm is down to Rs. 28,900 (MRP Rs. 32,900). Paying with ICICI Bank cards will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount. If you're buying multiple products, you can club your purchase and receive another 3 percent discount (3-4 items), and 5 percent (5 or more items) during the going Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,900 (MRP Rs. 32,900)

Asus VivoBook 15 2021 (Rs. 53,890)
Asus' VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 53,890 (MRP Rs. 69,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 53,890 (MRP Rs. 69,990)

MSI GF63 gaming laptop (Rs. 59,990)
If you're looking for a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, the MSI GF63 thin gaming laptop is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 59,990 on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. You can exchange an old laptop and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,100. MSI GF63 gaming laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 83,990)

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart sale, Big Saving Days 2022
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
