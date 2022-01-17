Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is back this week in a Republic Day special avatar. The six-day sale brings hundreds of great deals on mobile phones, electronics, home appliances, and other major product categories. Flipkart has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab on Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale today. You should also compare prices on Amazon Great Republic Day 2022 sale before making a purchase.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 41,999)

Apple iPhone 12 mini is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 59,900) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 11,750 as an additional instant discount on the iPhone 12 mini. iPhone 12 mini comes with a dual rear camera setup, and a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset.

Realme GT Master Edition (Rs. 25,999)

Flipkart is selling the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone for Rs. 25,999. During the Big Saving Days 2022 sale, you can get an additional discount worth Rs. 4,000 when you pay online using any debit or credit card. This brings down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 21,999. Realme GT Master Edition is also available with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,450.

Realme C11 2021 (Rs. 7,499)

Realme C11 2021 (2GB, 32GB) is currently selling at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. You can also get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,950 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent additional instant discount.

Flipkart Big Saving Days January 2022 sale: Best offers on electronics

Apple Watch SE 44mm (Rs. 28,900)

Apple Watch SE 44mm is down to Rs. 28,900 (MRP Rs. 32,900). Paying with ICICI Bank cards will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount. If you're buying multiple products, you can club your purchase and receive another 3 percent discount (3-4 items), and 5 percent (5 or more items) during the going Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale.

Asus VivoBook 15 2021 (Rs. 53,890)

Asus' VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 53,890 (MRP Rs. 69,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

MSI GF63 gaming laptop (Rs. 59,990)

If you're looking for a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, the MSI GF63 thin gaming laptop is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 59,990 on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. You can exchange an old laptop and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,100. MSI GF63 gaming laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 4GB of video RAM.

