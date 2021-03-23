Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is now live for Plus members. The sale will open for everyone else later at midnight. The four-day sale promises exciting discounts on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. Flipkart has tied with up SBI Card to offer a 10 percent additional discount to its credit card users. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on the first day of the sale. Remember, these offers will be visible only to Flipkart Plus members right now.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro (From Rs. 46,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering discounts on a bunch of iPhone models. iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are also selling at a slightly lower-than-usual price during this week's sale. You can grab iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs. 46,999 and iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 79,999 during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 16,500 off as an additional instant discount on these iPhone models. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional instant discount worth Rs. 1,000.

iPhone SE (Rs. 29,999)

Apple's iPhone SE is back to one of its lowest prices this year during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. iPhone SE is currently selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during Flipkart's sale. You can take off another Rs. 16,500 (maximum) from the discounted price by swapping an old smartphone with your purchase. If you're looking to switch to an iOS device at a lower price point, and need something more compact, iPhone SE would be a good option for you.

iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

Another iPhone model that's currently selling at a discounted price is iPhone XR, down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart this week. iPhone XR comes with a 6.2-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. Flipkart's sale also includes a bundled exchange offer on the iPhone XR, with a maximum discount worth Rs. 16,500.

Poco X3 (Rs. 14,499)

Poco X3 (6GB + 64GB) is currently down to Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The affordable Android smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. Poco X3 is also available with a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,550 as an additional discount.

Redmi 9 Prime (Rs. 9,499)

If you're eyeing an affordable phone under Rs. 10,000, Redmi 9 Prime is down to Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. You can exchange an older smartphone and get up to Rs. 8,900 as an additional discount. Redmi 9 Prime comes with a large 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The phone comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale – Best offers on electronics

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 64,990)

Another familiar deal that's back in this edition of Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart is the discount on MSI's GF63 gaming laptop. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990). SBI Credit Card users can avail of another instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 while those looking to upgrade can swap an old laptop to receive an instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,650.

MSI GF63 gaming laptop is powered by a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. For graphics, there's Nvidia's GeForce GTZ 1650 Max-Q card with 4GB of video RAM.

Samsung 43-inch 4K smart LED TV (Rs. 35,999)

Samsung's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 52,900) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. You can exchange an old TV set to get up to Rs. 11,000 as an additional instant discount. The TV runs on Tizen OS and supports Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and other online streaming apps. It comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

